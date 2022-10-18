Rolls Royce Defence Sustainability - A natural fit
In the face of a global environmental challenge - how can Rolls-Royce help to increase our Defence customers' operational resilience? Our Head of Sustainability, Rachael Everard, met with Lieutenant General Richard Nugee, author of the UK MoD's Climate Change and Sustainability Strategy, to understand how the Defence industry can help the MoD conquer some of its greatest challenges.
