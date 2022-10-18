Advanced search
    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:51 2022-10-18 am EDT
72.77 GBX   +1.68%
05:28aRolls-Royce Expands Partner List on Business Aviation Services Network
MT
05:13aRolls Royce : Defence Sustainability - A natural fit
PU
10/12Rolls Royce : Reducing CO2 emissions by up to 90% with HVO
PU
Rolls Royce : Defence Sustainability - A natural fit

10/18/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Rolls Royce Defence Sustainability - A natural fit

In the face of a global environmental challenge - how can Rolls-Royce help to increase our Defence customers' operational resilience? Our Head of Sustainability, Rachael Everard, met with Lieutenant General Richard Nugee, author of the UK MoD's Climate Change and Sustainability Strategy, to understand how the Defence industry can help the MoD conquer some of its greatest challenges.

Disclaimer

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 09:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 643 M 13 290 M 13 290 M
Net income 2022 87,6 M 100 M 100 M
Net Debt 2022 3 452 M 3 940 M 3 940 M
P/E ratio 2022 71,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 998 M 6 846 M 6 846 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 71,57 GBX
Average target price 93,57 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Panos Kakoullis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Hsien Yang Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-41.76%6 846
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.85%124 320
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.57%105 348
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION22.74%73 502
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.77%62 637
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.84%42 779