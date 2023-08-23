Rolls Royce : Electrical in Norway makes the top 3!
Rolls-Royce Electrical in Norway makes the top 3!
Our Electrical Team in Norway were shortlisted in the top 3 of 'Norway's Smartest Industry Company' Awards, recognising the hard work and commitment of the team in Trondheim, for developing technology for low emissions in transport by air, sea and land.
A collaboration between SIEMENS and Norsk Industri, the awards highlight uniqueness, innovation and new technology, looking at companies that ensure their competitiveness especially through technology, digitalisation, as well as sustainability and energy efficiency.
Working towards innovation, sustainability, and efficiency
"It is fantastic that we have been recognised for the work that we have been doing and we were thrilled when we heard the news. We are grateful to the nomination committee, highlighting the work we are doing around innovation, sustainability and efficiency", said Dr.Ing Sigurd Øvrebø Managing Director Rolls-Royce Electrical Norway.
The final took place in May and despite not winning the competition, being a finalist reflects on the various projects that the team have been working on after celebrating 25 years representing electrical capability, and recently the global Rolls-Royce Electrical team met in Trondheim for the kick-off of the HE-ART project (HE-ART stands for hybrid electric propulsion systems for regional aircraft) and is a project funded by the European Union's Clean Aviation programme, which aims to transform aviation for a sustainable and climate-neutral future through leading research and innovation.
Working in collaboration
Another key development that the Norway team have supported on, is the tooling dedicated for the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Motor Loop 1A, supporting the team in Germany in designing and manufacturing. It also comes at a key time when the electrical team in Norway are expanding and in the coming weeks vacancies will be publicised. The team in Norway also play a significant role in the development of electric machine technology for our Commuter Aircraft Programme - and due to its geographical topology, Norway is one of the lead markets for Advanced Air Mobility and the team are assisting with the business development addressing the Scandinavian customers.
Moreover, the team strongly supports the "Team Tempest" programme (a more efficient, future UK combat aircraft).
