Rolls-Royce Electrical in Norway makes the top 3!

"It is fantastic that we have been recognised for the work that we have been doing and we were thrilled when we heard the news. We are grateful to the nomination committee, highlighting the work we are doing around innovation, sustainability and efficiency", said Dr.Ing Sigurd Øvrebø Managing Director Rolls-Royce Electrical Norway.

The final took place in May and despite not winning the competition, being a finalist reflects on the various projects that the team have been working on after celebrating 25 years representing electrical capability, and recently the global Rolls-Royce Electrical team met in Trondheim for the kick-off of the HE-ART project (HE-ART stands for hybrid electric propulsion systems for regional aircraft) and is a project funded by the European Union's Clean Aviation programme, which aims to transform aviation for a sustainable and climate-neutral future through leading research and innovation.