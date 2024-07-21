INDIANAPOLIS SITE VISIT

26 JUNE 2024

SAFE HARBOUR STATEMENT

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. In particular, all statements that express forecasts, expectations and projections with respect to future matters, including trends in results of operations, margins, growth rates, overall market trends, the impact of interest or exchange rates, the availability of financing to the Company, anticipated cost savings or synergies and the completion of the Company's strategic transactions, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements and forecasts involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forecasts.

The forward-looking statements reflect the knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of this announcement and will not be updated during the year. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. All figures are on an underlying basis unless otherwise stated - for the definition see note 2 to the condensed consolidated financial statements section of the 2023 Full Year Results Statement.

AGENDA

9:30 DEFENCE OVERVIEW 12:00 LUNCH

13:00 TOURS

Performance Facility

  • Production Line
  • Production Engine Showcase
  • Engine Test Cell
  • Indianapolis Test Modernization

Victory Facility

  • Indianapolis Manufacturing Modernization
  • Turbines Development Center
  • Advanced Manufacturing Super Cell

DEFENCE LEADERSHIP TEAM

BD = Business Development

ET&S = Engineering Technology & Safety

GR = Government Relations

HSE = Health, Safety, & Environment

UK&I = UK & International

DEFENCE OVERVIEW

OUR STORY

ATTRACTIVE

DIFFERENTIATED PRODUCTS

STRONG FINANCIAL

MARKETS

& TECHNOLOGIES

RETURNS

Stable and growing

Power & propulsion solutions

Cash, profit, and return on capital

RECENT ICONIC WINS

We are committed to serving our customers and their missions

POSITIONS IN THE WORLD'S LARGEST ADDRESSABLE MARKETS

Addressable Defence budget 2023 (share of GDP)

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

United States

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

United Kingdom

Japan

Italy

Australia

-6%

-4%

-2%

0%

France

2%

4%

6%

Germany

India

-2%

Addressable budget growth rates (2023-2033 CAGR)

Addressable budget = development, procurement and 50% of sustainment

Size of bubble = 2023 addressable budget. For reference: (US = $522bn, UK = $38bn ($2024)

Source: Janes Defence Budgets April 2024

DIFFERENTIATED BUSINESS IN ATTRACTIVE MARKETS

Underlying revenue (2023)

TRANSPORT

COMBAT1

£4.1bn

SUBMARINES

NAVAL

HELICOPTER

Versatile core

Global solutions with

leading technology

Transport - 31%

25-30%

10-20%

Combat - 34%

Submarines - 22%

Market share

Market share

Naval - 8%

2,500+

2,500

Helicopter - 5%

Aircraft in service

Aircraft in service

T56

RB199

60+ years in service to date

40+ years in service to date

1. Includes Trainers | 2. Military helicopters | Market share relates to 2023-2030

Full value chain capability

100%

Market share

(UK submarine power)

10

Boats in service

PWR1

60 years in service to date

Power-dense engines

15-30%

Market share

(gas turbines & generators)

250+

Ships in service (engines)

Marine Spey

40+ years in service to date

Decades of small engine experience

10-15%

Market share

3,2002

Aircraft in service

M250

60+ years in service to date

PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES EVOLVE OVER DECADES

Legacy

Market Products

In production

In service

Successor in production

* Forecast

1950

1960

1970

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

2030

2040

2050

&

T56

Transport Patrol

Pegasus

& Trainer

Combat

EJ200

Nuclear Submarine

PWR1

1954

1954

1969

1969

1963

1980

1965

34 years

Today

76 years

2030*

91 years

2045*

1999

Succeeded by AE 2100

2003

61 years

2030*

2011

Succeeded by LiftSystem®

1998

32 years

2030*

2003

47 years

2050*

2035 Succeeded by GCAP

60 years

2025*

1993

Succeeded by PWR2

2030 …and PWR3

STRATEGIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO*

Transport

Combat

Development

Production

Services

Development

Production

Services

AE 1107F (FLRAA)

AE 1107C (V-22)

F130 (B-52)

EJ200 (Typhoon)

AE 3007N (MQ-25)

AE 2100 (Multiple)

GCAP

LiftSystem (F-35B)

AE 3007 (Multiple)

Adour (Multiple)

TP400 (A400M)

RB199 (Tornado) **

Trent 700 (A330)

Pegasus (Harrier)**

T56 (C-130H & P-3)**

Legacy**

Submarines

Naval

Development

Production

Services

Development

Production

Services

SSN-AUKUS Reactor

PWR3 (Dreadnought)

Micro-reactors

PWR2 (Astute)

PWR1 (Trafalgar)**

*List is not exhaustive, not representative of exact position in lifecycle **Aftermarket services only

MT30 (Multiple)

MT7 (Ship to Shore Connectors)

AG9140/60 (Multiple)

Propellers (Multiple)

