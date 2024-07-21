INDIANAPOLIS SITE VISIT
26 JUNE 2024
SAFE HARBOUR STATEMENT
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. In particular, all statements that express forecasts, expectations and projections with respect to future matters, including trends in results of operations, margins, growth rates, overall market trends, the impact of interest or exchange rates, the availability of financing to the Company, anticipated cost savings or synergies and the completion of the Company's strategic transactions, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements and forecasts involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and forecasts.
The forward-looking statements reflect the knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of this announcement and will not be updated during the year. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. All figures are on an underlying basis unless otherwise stated - for the definition see note 2 to the condensed consolidated financial statements section of the 2023 Full Year Results Statement.
AGENDA
9:30 DEFENCE OVERVIEW 12:00 LUNCH
13:00 TOURS
Performance Facility
- Production Line
- Production Engine Showcase
- Engine Test Cell
- Indianapolis Test Modernization
Victory Facility
- Indianapolis Manufacturing Modernization
- Turbines Development Center
- Advanced Manufacturing Super Cell
DEFENCE LEADERSHIP TEAM
BD = Business Development
ET&S = Engineering Technology & Safety
GR = Government Relations
HSE = Health, Safety, & Environment
UK&I = UK & International
DEFENCE OVERVIEW
OUR STORY
ATTRACTIVE
DIFFERENTIATED PRODUCTS
STRONG FINANCIAL
MARKETS
& TECHNOLOGIES
RETURNS
Stable and growing
Power & propulsion solutions
Cash, profit, and return on capital
RECENT ICONIC WINS
We are committed to serving our customers and their missions
POSITIONS IN THE WORLD'S LARGEST ADDRESSABLE MARKETS
Addressable Defence budget 2023 (share of GDP)
10%
8%
6%
4%
2%
0%
United States
South Korea
Saudi Arabia
United Kingdom
Japan
Italy
Australia
-6%
-4%
-2%
0%
France
2%
4%
6%
Germany
India
-2%
Addressable budget growth rates (2023-2033 CAGR)
Addressable budget = development, procurement and 50% of sustainment
Size of bubble = 2023 addressable budget. For reference: (US = $522bn, UK = $38bn ($2024)
Source: Janes Defence Budgets April 2024
DIFFERENTIATED BUSINESS IN ATTRACTIVE MARKETS
Underlying revenue (2023)
TRANSPORT
COMBAT1
£4.1bn
SUBMARINES
NAVAL
HELICOPTER
Versatile core
Global solutions with
leading technology
Transport - 31%
25-30%
10-20%
Combat - 34%
Submarines - 22%
Market share
Market share
Naval - 8%
2,500+
2,500
Helicopter - 5%
Aircraft in service
Aircraft in service
T56
RB199
60+ years in service to date
40+ years in service to date
1. Includes Trainers | 2. Military helicopters | Market share relates to 2023-2030
Full value chain capability
100%
Market share
(UK submarine power)
10
Boats in service
PWR1
60 years in service to date
Power-dense engines
15-30%
Market share
(gas turbines & generators)
250+
Ships in service (engines)
Marine Spey
40+ years in service to date
Decades of small engine experience
10-15%
Market share
3,2002
Aircraft in service
M250
60+ years in service to date
PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES EVOLVE OVER DECADES
Legacy
Market Products
In production
In service
Successor in production
* Forecast
1950
1960
1970
1980
1990
2000
2010
2020
2030
2040
2050
&
T56
Transport Patrol
Pegasus
& Trainer
Combat
EJ200
Nuclear Submarine
PWR1
1954
1954
1969
1969
1963
1980
1965
34 years
Today
76 years
2030*
91 years
2045*
1999
Succeeded by AE 2100
2003
61 years
2030*
2011
Succeeded by LiftSystem®
1998
32 years
2030*
2003
47 years
2050*
2035 Succeeded by GCAP
60 years
2025*
1993
Succeeded by PWR2
2030 …and PWR3
STRATEGIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO*
Transport
Combat
Development
Production
Services
Development
Production
Services
AE 1107F (FLRAA)
AE 1107C (V-22)
F130 (B-52)
EJ200 (Typhoon)
AE 3007N (MQ-25)
AE 2100 (Multiple)
GCAP
LiftSystem (F-35B)
AE 3007 (Multiple)
Adour (Multiple)
TP400 (A400M)
RB199 (Tornado) **
Trent 700 (A330)
Pegasus (Harrier)**
T56 (C-130H & P-3)**
Legacy**
Submarines
Naval
Development
Production
Services
Development
Production
Services
SSN-AUKUS Reactor
PWR3 (Dreadnought)
Micro-reactors
PWR2 (Astute)
PWR1 (Trafalgar)**
*List is not exhaustive, not representative of exact position in lifecycle **Aftermarket services only
MT30 (Multiple)
MT7 (Ship to Shore Connectors)
AG9140/60 (Multiple)
Propellers (Multiple)
