Rolls Royce : Giving marine engines a longer life

It's no secret that ships are costly vessels to keep afloat. With the average lifespan of a ferry or tugboat engine being around 25 years, they need regular services and often at least one major overhaul to stay in operation.

Depending on the circumstances, some overhauls require the vessels to have their hulls cut open to retrieve the engines, quickly becoming an expensive procedure with a loss of revenue due to weeks of downtime.

Until now, the service life of an engine has been determined by how long it can last assuming it's being used to capacity, all the time. But new data, gathered and analysed by the Rolls-Royce Service Engineering team, has shown that most engines are rarely pushed to their limits. As a result, overall service life could be extended by a significant margin.