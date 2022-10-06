Rolls Royce : "Green methanol" will power innovative mtu marine...

Green methanol has the potential to shape the energy transition. Often referred to as e-methanol and produced using hydrogen and CO2 from renewable sources, it has the advantages of a liquid, energy-dense fuel for mobile applications while being less expensive to produce than other e-fuels.

Its lightweight, easily transportable composition and worldwide availability make it an attractive option for manufacturers in the marine industry looking for a climate-friendly fuel alternative. Onboard a vessel, it requires significantly less space than other alternatives such as hydrogen for fuel cells or batteries with the same range. In addition, methanol is less toxic than other e-fuels, such as ammonia.