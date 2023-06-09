Rolls Royce : Helping autonomous underwater vehicles map the...

At Rolls-Royce Electrical, our technologies are designed and developed to deliver outstanding propulsion, power and drive. And while these technologies help us lead the way in decarbonising our skies and driving operations on land, we've also built a long heritage of expertise beneath the ocean's surface by powering Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs).

For the last 25 years, our teams in Norway have been working with maritime technology leader, Kongsberg, delivering efficiency, reliability, flexibility and environmental