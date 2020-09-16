Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Statement re : Media Speculation

TIDMRR.

STATEMENT RE: MEDIA SPECULATION

Rolls-Royce notes the recent media speculation and, as we said at the half year results last month, we continue to review a range of funding options to further strengthen our balance sheet. These could include debt and equity but no final decisions have been taken.

We have already taken swift action to strengthen our liquidity with GBP6.1bn at the end of the first half of the year and a further GBP2bn term loan agreed in the second half. We have also announced GBP1bn of cost mitigation activity in 2020 and launched a reorganisation of our Civil Aerospace business to save GBP1.3bn annually. We have also identified a number of potential disposals that are expected to generate proceeds of more than GBP2bn over the next 18 months, including ITP Aero.

A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

1. Rolls-Royce pioneers cutting-edge technologies that deliver clean, safe and competitive solutions to meet our planet's vital power needs.

2. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces, 70 navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers.

3. Annual underlying revenue was GBP15.45 billion in 2019, around half of which came from the provision of aftermarket services.

4. In 2019, Rolls-Royce invested GBP1.46 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 29 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research.

5. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69

