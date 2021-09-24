Rolls Royce : How do you fly 300 miles per hour with no fuel in...

When you hear the word battery, what do you think of? Those things you scrabble around in drawers for when the TV remote is playing up? The tiny cell that powers the wristwatch you refuse to give up, even though the phone in your pocket has largely made it defunct?

Chances are what you're not thinking about is the most power-dense battery pack ever assembled for an aircraft, capable of providing enough energy to fuel 250 homes or fly from London to Paris on a single charge. Or set a world air speed record of over 300mph, as the team behind Rolls-Royce's ACCEL programme - who most definitely are thinking about this type of battery - hope it will.