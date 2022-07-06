Rolls Royce : Hydrogen electrolysis on a grand scale

If this methanol is used in a future mtu methanol engine, CO2 is released again, but in quantities equivalent to those extracted from the air during the methanol production - meaning the whole process is 'net zero carbon'. The synthesis of other sustainable fuels such as e-kerosene or e-diesel is also possible with hydrogen. So other sectors such as heavy-duty transport or aviation can also be decarbonized.

Another possibility is to use further energy from renewable sources to produce methanol from hydrogen and CO2 in the air.

There is still some work to be done to make this process cost-effective. Stefan Höller, Managing Director and the resourceful mind behind Hoeller Elektrolyzer, wants to change that. "With our stack, you're going to be able to produce hydrogen in a way that's so inexpensive it's so far been thought impossible," he said.

Stefan has continuously refined his technology and holds several patents on it - always with the aim of reducing the production cost of green hydrogen. The innovative design of the cells and stack boosts its efficiency. The stack also uses significantly less platinum and iridium than usual, and a higher output pressure makes it even more powerful.