Rolls Royce : Jason's experience as an Army National Guard...

I grew up in small town Iowa and joined the Army National Guard at 17. I enlisted as a paratrooper, specializing in deep reconnaissance and surveillance. My military career has taken me all over the world; combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and international exercises in Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Slovakia, and Alaska. I have been activated in support of humanitarian disaster relief, and even to assist with the first inauguration of President Obama in 2009. Now at 22 years of service - and still counting - I'm a Command Sergeant Major of a cavalry reconnaissance squadron.

I've been working at Rolls-Royce for over 11 years. I spent nearly six years as a structural analyst in Turbine Rotatives primarily focused on the T56/501 family of engines, before transitioning into my current role in System Design Operational Support (SDOS) supporting the AE 3007 engine series.

Outside of Rolls-Royce and the Army National Guard I enjoy spending time with my wife and daughter.