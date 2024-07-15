Rolls-Royce has received an order from Battery Park Zeewolde (BPZ) to supply a large-scale battery storage system with an output of 32.6 Megawatts and a storage capacity of 65.2 Megawatt hours on a turnkey basis to Zeewolde in the Netherlands.

mtu EnergyPack system contributes to stable energy supply and supports energy transition

Battery park one of the largest battery projects in the Netherlands after completion with 2000m2

Battery storage system expected to go into operation in autumn 2025

Rolls-Royce has received an order from Battery Park Zeewolde (BPZ) to supply a large-scale battery storage system with an output of 32.6 Megawatts and a storage capacity of 65.2 Megawatt hours on a turnkey basis to Zeewolde in the Netherlands. The mtu EnergyPack QG system is scheduled to go into operation in summer 2025. The contract also includes a ten-year maintenance agreement (Long Term Service Agreement), which offers extensive guarantees for the customer: For example, the system's capacity will be guaranteed throughout the entire term.

The battery solution is intended to support the customer in energy trading and in the grid services markets. It also helps to increase the stability of the Dutch electricity grid. This is because the Zeewolde battery farm is being built next to the Zeewolde wind farm substation. When there are strong winds and the turbines in the wind farm generate a lot of electrical energy, it is stored in the battery systems. This prevents grid overload at times when a lot of electricity is available. Later, the storage systems also supply green electricity to the grid when there is no wind but customers still need energy.