Large-scale battery storage from Rolls-Royce to complement Zeewolde wind farm from 2025
15 July 2024
- mtu EnergyPack system contributes to stable energy supply and supports energy transition
- Battery park one of the largest battery projects in the Netherlands after completion with 2000m2
- Battery storage system expected to go into operation in autumn 2025
Rolls-Royce has received an order from Battery Park Zeewolde (BPZ) to supply a large-scale battery storage system with an output of 32.6 Megawatts and a storage capacity of 65.2 Megawatt hours on a turnkey basis to Zeewolde in the Netherlands. The mtu EnergyPack QG system is scheduled to go into operation in summer 2025. The contract also includes a ten-year maintenance agreement (Long Term Service Agreement), which offers extensive guarantees for the customer: For example, the system's capacity will be guaranteed throughout the entire term.
The battery solution is intended to support the customer in energy trading and in the grid services markets. It also helps to increase the stability of the Dutch electricity grid. This is because the Zeewolde battery farm is being built next to the Zeewolde wind farm substation. When there are strong winds and the turbines in the wind farm generate a lot of electrical energy, it is stored in the battery systems. This prevents grid overload at times when a lot of electricity is available. Later, the storage systems also supply green electricity to the grid when there is no wind but customers still need energy.
With the batteries, we are going to be supporting the grid in improving security of supply and reducing grid congestion - so we can use our electricity much more intelligently," said Sjoerd Sieburgh, Director of Windpark Zeewolde. "We have found a competent partner for this in Rolls-Royce Power Systems."
The battery storage park of BPZ is one of two planned battery projects around the substation. The other project is BES Vogelweg Zeewolde BV which is currently looking for a final investment for their project. This project will expand the battery capacities around the substation by a further planned 140 MWh. A hydrogen plant, which will produce green hydrogen for local industry, is also in the approval process.
Once completed, the battery park will cover around 2000 square metres, making it one of the largest battery projects in the Netherlands: the energy stored annually is equivalent to the average electricity consumption of around 12,000 households. The park will therefore have a considerable impact on the path towards a sustainable energy supply.
Battery energy storage systems are a key contributor in the energy transition," said Andreas Görtz, President Sustainable Power Solutions at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. "They are a central component of our strategic business areas - enabling us to sustainably and reliably strengthen energy security worldwide."
However, the project is also significant in other respects: People from the surrounding area of Zeewolde are involved through co-ownership of the wind farm and the new battery farm: More than 200 farmers, residents and entrepreneurs form the largest farmer/citizen wind collective in Europe. Rolls-Royce is working with two other companies on the BESS project: The electrical work is being carried out by the Austrian plant and energy service provider Equans. Civil engineering work is being carried out by the construction company Van Boekel.
