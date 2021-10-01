Rolls Royce : Leading the transition to net zero on a global...

We are being given the opportunity to showcase our pioneering innovation and technology at the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, UK this November.
"It will be the most important climate conference since 2015 and the largest conference ever hosted by the UK. It's our best chance to curb the worst effects of climate change." says Alicia Dadlani, Rolls-Royce Sustainability Associate.
"Although this is primarily a UN and government event, one of the key themes is how collaboration between business, society and government is required to turn climate ambition into action. This is where we think Rolls-Royce can add value."
The power that matters is sustainable power
At the summit, heads of state and climate ministers from almost every country in the world will agree the international solutions needed to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 °C, in line with the Paris climate agreement.
The science tells us that to achieve this, global emissions must be reduced by half by 2030, and reach net zero by 2050.
Through our decarbonisation strategy, we will become a net zero carbon company across our value chain by 2050 at the latest, and play a leading role in enabling the sectors in which we operate to get there too.
We believe technology can be a force for good. For us, the transition to net zero is both a societal imperative and the greatest commercial opportunity of our time.
"We'll be showing how we're pioneering new ways to power the world around us; including our latest technology in the Spirit of Innovation all-electric aircraft," Alicia adds. "It's time to show the world we can be part of the climate solution."
