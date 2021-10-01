Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
  News
  Summary
    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rolls Royce : Leading the transition to net zero on a global...

10/01/2021 | 07:33am EDT
Leading the transition to net zero on a global stage

We are excited to be part of the UN Climate Change Conference in the UK

We are being given the opportunity to showcase our pioneering innovation and technology at the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow, UK this November.

"It will be the most important climate conference since 2015 and the largest conference ever hosted by the UK. It's our best chance to curb the worst effects of climate change." says Alicia Dadlani, Rolls-Royce Sustainability Associate.

"Although this is primarily a UN and government event, one of the key themes is how collaboration between business, society and government is required to turn climate ambition into action. This is where we think Rolls-Royce can add value."

The power that matters is sustainable power

At the summit, heads of state and climate ministers from almost every country in the world will agree the international solutions needed to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 °C, in line with the Paris climate agreement.

The science tells us that to achieve this, global emissions must be reduced by half by 2030, and reach net zero by 2050.

Through our decarbonisation strategy, we will become a net zero carbon company across our value chain by 2050 at the latest, and play a leading role in enabling the sectors in which we operate to get there too.

We believe technology can be a force for good. For us, the transition to net zero is both a societal imperative and the greatest commercial opportunity of our time.

"We'll be showing how we're pioneering new ways to power the world around us; including our latest technology in the Spirit of Innovation all-electric aircraft," Alicia adds. "It's time to show the world we can be part of the climate solution."

Disclaimer

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 11:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 878 M 16 025 M 16 025 M
Net income 2021 65,7 M 88,6 M 88,6 M
Net Debt 2021 5 601 M 7 557 M 7 557 M
P/E ratio 2021 120x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 677 M 15 766 M 15 754 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 48 200
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 140,14 GBX
Average target price 122,08 GBX
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Panos Kakoullis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman-Designate
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC25.97%15 766
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.65%128 870
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.78%95 564
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.12%57 663
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION31.72%54 703
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.52%44 256