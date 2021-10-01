Rolls Royce : Leading the transition to net zero on a global...

The power that matters is sustainable power

At the summit, heads of state and climate ministers from almost every country in the world will agree the international solutions needed to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 °C, in line with the Paris climate agreement.

The science tells us that to achieve this, global emissions must be reduced by half by 2030, and reach net zero by 2050.

Through our decarbonisation strategy, we will become a net zero carbon company across our value chain by 2050 at the latest, and play a leading role in enabling the sectors in which we operate to get there too.

We believe technology can be a force for good. For us, the transition to net zero is both a societal imperative and the greatest commercial opportunity of our time.

"We'll be showing how we're pioneering new ways to power the world around us; including our latest technology in the Spirit of Innovation all-electric aircraft," Alicia adds. "It's time to show the world we can be part of the climate solution."