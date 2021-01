Rolls Royce : Leading the way in customer training

Digitalization plays a vital role in bringing our #IntelligentEngine vision to life; we use it to design, test and maintain our engines. Our new immersive live Virtual Training tool is nothing short of a game-changer.

The completely instructor-led, remote training program provides a comprehensive overview of the construction, design and operation of the BR725 engine that powers Gulfstream's current flagship G650 family. After completion of this comprehensive two-day training course, participants will be able to service the engine and undertake non-routine maintenance. The training is free of charge for our CorporateCare® customers. Participants just need an internet connection and the required VR equipment, which will be shipped directly to their door.

While not intended to completely replace practical training, we see the value Virtual Reality adds for our customers, such as higher flexibility and the elimination of the need to ship a full-size training engine. Within the immersive environment, the user finds themselves as part of two realistic scenarios - the first with an engine installed on the aircraft in a virtual hangar and the second with a BR725 engine alone, just as it would be at our in-person training courses.

The VR training enables students to not only to watch the process steps to get familiar with the respective task, but to interact with the engine, the tools and the instructor.

Andy Robinson, SVP Customers and Services - Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce, said: 'Rolls‑Royce has been the leading engine supplier for business aircraft for more than two decades thanks to our continued commitment to the highest levels of service support. We are tremendously proud to have won an AIN Top Flight Award 2020 as well as the latest Engine Product Support Services Survey.'