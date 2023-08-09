For Anatoliy Huzynets, a recent graduate of mechanical engineering at Politecnico di Milano, the possibility of working at the leading edge of aerospace innovation was one of the key factors that drew him to the programme.

"The graduate scheme is specifically designed to allow you to learn as much as possible, and that was crucial for me. Right now, I am working in the Urban Air Mobility programme. Specifically, I am doing mechanical design for the integration of our electrical propulsion unit. The best part of it is that I'm acquiring concepts that I can directly apply to real-life scenarios.

"My next placement in manufacturing is also really exciting. I will contribute to the motor assembly, and this will be even more hands-on and insightful. After that, I will investigate tech leadership and then the airworthiness and certification process. This sequence of placements fits well as it's in line with the natural project evolution from design, manufacturing and testing to certification.

"Long-term, I would really like to grow my skills and use them on projects which have a positive impact on people's lives. Rolls-Royce is the best place to start."