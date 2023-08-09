Our Electrical teams are solving some of the greatest challenges of our time: developing, testing and innovating the technologies that will connect our ever-growing populations more sustainably. To do this, we rely on talented people from diverse backgrounds and disciplines to bring new perspectives and fresh ideas.
Through our Engineering and Technology graduate scheme, we aim to offer learning-focused programmes that provide maximum exposure to teams and experiences and the chance to work on live projects that are shaping our future.
We spoke to two graduates who recently joined our Electrical team in Munich to learn more about their experiences.
Originally from Cape Town, South Africa, Kimberley Deel-Smith graduated from Stellenbosch University with a bachelor's in electric and electronic engineering and a master's in industrial engineering.
"I've always had a natural tendency for mathematics, and I really enjoy problem-solving. I've had my sights on Rolls-Royce since I was doing my bachelor's and when I saw this graduate programme, I immediately applied. Working at Rolls-Royce was my aspiration.
"The great thing about Rolls-Royce is that there are so many different divisions and within those so many different teams as well. I'm currently part of a team working on a project that focuses on the power electronics process for flight electrification which is very exciting. Next, I'll be joining the power electronics team to do more technical work, learning how some parts of the product are designed and tested. It's really exciting to see the technology that Rolls-Royce has in the labs."
For Anatoliy Huzynets, a recent graduate of mechanical engineering at Politecnico di Milano, the possibility of working at the leading edge of aerospace innovation was one of the key factors that drew him to the programme.
"The graduate scheme is specifically designed to allow you to learn as much as possible, and that was crucial for me. Right now, I am working in the Urban Air Mobility programme. Specifically, I am doing mechanical design for the integration of our electrical propulsion unit. The best part of it is that I'm acquiring concepts that I can directly apply to real-life scenarios.
"My next placement in manufacturing is also really exciting. I will contribute to the motor assembly, and this will be even more hands-on and insightful. After that, I will investigate tech leadership and then the airworthiness and certification process. This sequence of placements fits well as it's in line with the natural project evolution from design, manufacturing and testing to certification.
"Long-term, I would really like to grow my skills and use them on projects which have a positive impact on people's lives. Rolls-Royce is the best place to start."
Anatoliy: "I had the impression of a big, ambitious and really global team but, at the same time, I received a warm welcome from my team and a lot of guidance. If I have a question, my colleagues are always willing to help. This is great and especially important for me as a recent graduate who wants to learn as much as possible. A large part of the learning happens on the job, which I think is excellent. Inclusion in discussions, cooperation and regular feedback makes the difference."
Kimberley: "We're assigned a career coach and I'm thrown into talking to people from all levels of seniority which is great exposure this early on in my career. It's such a diverse and inclusive group and everyone made me feel so welcome from day one.
"I'm also part of the Rolls-Royce Electrical Women's Group and being able to look up to strong women in this kind of field is amazing. We definitely need more of that in not only engineering but STEM fields to get women more involved and actively interested."
Anatoliy: "The world is changing quickly, and adaptability and responsiveness are key. Advanced Air Mobility has big potential. It brings a new idea of mobility that is being built one brick at a time right now. It's amazing to be part of the process."
Kimberley: "In South Africa, electric transport isn't at this point being looked at in the same way, so coming here has really been eye-opening. I didn't realise how big the transition was and how real work is happening to get us there in the future. It's really exciting and has enhanced my interest and passion for this industry.
"The need for public transport is really going to be crucial in the coming years with the increase in populations and trying to get congestion off the roads. The technology for increasing electric air transport will assist this metric while also reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, which is a major passion of mine right now and why I'm loving what I do."
