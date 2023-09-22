Power Electronics for Advanced Air Mobility - challenging boundaries
Developing the electrical power and propulsion products for the Advanced Air Mobility market of tomorrow requires state-of-the-art capabilities that go far beyond the bounds of traditional aviation.
What's more, these products require innovative, novel technologies that must meet the highest possible safety standards for aerospace.
At Rolls-Royce, our electrical lab facilities give us a test bench to design, prototype and evolve our technologies from the earliest stages of their conception. At our newly launched power electronics test facility in Munich, our Electrical teams are testing out our new modular power converters for urban air mobility.
Power converters control the flow of electricity between the battery and motor of an aircraft. Once in the air, this equipment can be exposed to a wide range of different environmental loads. Key to ensuring product safety is to examine its robustness in even the harshest conditions.
Marco Bohlländer, Global Head of Power Electronics Systems, explains: "Our new Hardware in the Loop test bench enables us to commission, test and challenge our power converters in a fully emulated, artificial, and safe laboratory environment. In this test facility, we load our converters with electrical power by emulating batteries and motors close to reality, and we simulate key impacting environmental factors such as ambient temperature, cooling temperature and air pressure."
"It allows us to rate our new converters and help understand their behaviour at the edge of the specified operation range and beyond in a very early phase of product development. That supports the quick development of highly safe products."
The test bench provides our Electrical teams with the unique capability of special features designed specifically for our multi-lane power architecture for aircraft motors. Here, the motors driving the propellers, or the generators creating an electrical high-voltage grid, consist of several independent electrical supply lanes. Each lane is controlled by its own converter which can be connected to an independent battery.
This latest capability allows us to emulate this architecture and then inject faults into the grid to investigate the converter's response. Our engineers can test temperatures ranging from minus 70°C to over 100°C and emulate scenarios like take-off, climb, cruising, hovering, and landing, combining them into a full flight mission.
Once tests have been carried out, the data is fed back to test and design engineers directly. By embedding these learnings into the design and prototyping process at the earliest possible point, our engineers can not only achieve the highest safety requirements but also deliver a differentiated product for Advanced Air Mobility.
Pedro Miranda, Inverter Lead Engineer, says: "Our inverters will carry not only the intelligence to control and monitor the propulsion system but also the high-efficiency electronics that perform the power conversion between the energy storage system and the electrical motors.
"To be able to address a variety of customer needs, the developed technologies allow a modular and scalable design of converters. This provides us with the necessary flexibility to adapt our system design to a wider range of motor and battery specifications."
Today, almost 100 Electrical experts from around the business are working collaboratively to bring this novel product to the market. Their aim is to deliver the first version of the pre-industrialised product by the end of 2023.
"The most exciting part of this challenge is that we set a new benchmark and can shape the future of flight electrification. We are using the most advanced design and verification techniques to ensure the performance and maturity of our products."
