Powering high-speed ferries on Lake Constance
Europe's first inland ferry powered by a high-speed mtu Series 4000 gas engine has just gone into operation on Lake Constance, Germany. The ferry, which was recently christened Richmond, will cross Lake Constance eight to nine times a day, carrying up to 700 passengers and 64 cars from Meersburg to Constance and back. It joins a fleet of five other ferries that are all powered by mtu engines.
The Richmond is the first inland ferry in the world to be powered by high-speed, gas-only engines. The two eight-cylinder mtu Series 4000 engines each provide 746 kilowatts of power and operate with less noise and vibration than a diesel engine, while keeping emissions below the current IMO III nitrogen oxide limits, even without exhaust gas aftertreatment.
A multipoint gas injection system ensures dynamic acceleration behaviour while the turbocharging system enables sufficient power reserves throughout the entire speed range for difficult driving manoeuvres.
In the future, the ferry operator hopes to run the ship on bio-liquified natural gas (LNG) and thus be completely climate-neutral.
The crew onboard - including captain Oli Hermann and his colleagues Timo Bakaric and Dieter Ehinger - are already familiar with our mtu engines, from the gas processing and heating and cooling systems to the heat recovery, nitrogen processing and alarm systems. Despite their experience, Timo and Dieter have been grateful for the support the Rolls-Royce team has provided in getting the new drive system up and running.
"We already know each other from previous projects, so it worked out well again this time," says Dieter. He and Timo were recently able to visit the Netherlands, where two ferries are already running with mtu gas engines. "The good experiences of our colleagues there motivated us to set up our system," Dieter continues.
Each of the two engines on board has its own fuel tank, each able to carry up to 18 cubic metres of LNG - enough to keep the ferry running 24 hours a day for a week. The tanks maintain the LNG at a temperature of minus 160 degrees Celsius so that it remains liquid.
When the fuel is needed to power the ship's drive system, the Gas Processing Unit (GPU) brings it back into a gaseous state before it's fed through to the two separate engine rooms. Gas Regulation Units (GRUs) then ensure the correct pressure for the gas to enter the engines themselves, thus supplying the energy for the two propellers and the generators.
It's a complex system but to captain Oli Hermann, up in his driver's cab, the ferry seems to drive like any other: "Every ferry has its own peculiarities and drives a little differently, whether there is a diesel or a gas engine in the engine compartment, I don't notice that," he says. "The engines have a particularly smooth running culture and purr quietly like a kitten," adds Dieter.
Our stories
7 December 2023
Our stories
6 December 2023
Our stories
13 November 2023
Our stories
7 November 2023
Our stories
23 October 2023
Our stories
18 October 2023
Our stories
13 October 2023
Our stories
5 October 2023
Our stories
19 September 2023
Our stories
13 September 2023
Our stories
13 September 2023
Our stories
13 September 2023
Our stories
12 September 2023
Our stories
31 August 2023
Our stories
5 July 2023
Our stories
5 July 2023
power in versatility
Our stories
4 July 2023
Our stories
3 July 2023
Our stories
27 June 2023
Our stories
23 March 2023
Our stories
22 March 2023
Our stories
15 March 2023
Our stories
7 February 2023
Our stories
26 January 2023
Our stories
24 January 2023
Our stories
16 January 2023
Press release
16 January 2023
Press release
16 January 2023
Press release
6 December 2022
Press release
6 December 2022
Our stories
5 December 2022
Press release
23 November 2022
Press release
23 November 2022
Press release
23 November 2022
Press release
23 November 2022
Press release
22 November 2022
Press release
22 November 2022
Press release
10 November 2022
Press release
10 November 2022
Press release
3 November 2022
Press release
3 November 2022
Press release
2 November 2022
Press release
2 November 2022
Press release
27 October 2022
Press release
27 October 2022
Press release
25 October 2022
Press release
25 October 2022
Press release
19 October 2022
Press release
19 October 2022
Press release
18 October 2022
Press release
18 October 2022
Our stories
12 October 2022
Our stories
11 October 2022
Our stories
6 October 2022
Press release
4 October 2022
Press release
4 October 2022
Press release
30 September 2022
Press release
30 September 2022
Press release
29 September 2022
Press release
29 September 2022
Press release
28 September 2022
Press release
28 September 2022
Press release
22 September 2022
Press release
22 September 2022
Press release
20 September 2022
Press release
20 September 2022
Press release
8 September 2022
Press release
8 September 2022
Press release
7 September 2022
Press release
7 September 2022
Our stories
7 September 2022
Press release
7 September 2022
Press release
7 September 2022
Press release
6 September 2022
Press release
6 September 2022
Press release
6 September 2022
Press release
6 September 2022
Press release
5 September 2022
Press release
5 September 2022
Press release
22 August 2022
Press release
22 August 2022
Press release
9 August 2022
Press release
9 August 2022
Press release
1 August 2022
Press release
1 August 2022
Your selection did not return any results. Please try another selection.
Our Alert service delivers the latest press releases, stories and regulatory news directly to your mailbox.
- Our stories
- Power Systems
- mtu
- Germany
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 19 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2023 17:23:32 UTC.