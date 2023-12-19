World's first high-speed gas engine with dynamic acceleration

The Richmond is the first inland ferry in the world to be powered by high-speed, gas-only engines. The two eight-cylinder mtu Series 4000 engines each provide 746 kilowatts of power and operate with less noise and vibration than a diesel engine, while keeping emissions below the current IMO III nitrogen oxide limits, even without exhaust gas aftertreatment.

A multipoint gas injection system ensures dynamic acceleration behaviour while the turbocharging system enables sufficient power reserves throughout the entire speed range for difficult driving manoeuvres.

In the future, the ferry operator hopes to run the ship on bio-liquified natural gas (LNG) and thus be completely climate-neutral.