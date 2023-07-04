power in versatility
From powering energy-intensive data centres, hospitals, airports and other public utilities to naval vessels, super-yachts, mining trucks and rail locomotives, our Series 4000 diesel engine is known for its longevity and low maintenance. Even in extreme conditions and remote locations, it's proven its resilience time and time again, reducing significant downtime costs.
Today, our global power needs are ever more complex and diverse, from enabling more sustainable solutions which rely less and less on fossil fuels to ensuring always-on power for critical systems in remote locations or extreme conditions.
At Rolls-Royce, the Series 4000 provides a tried and tested solution, having delivered more than 250 million operating hours of resilient, high-power quality energy over the last 25 years. In fact, it has been sold over 50,000 times, giving it a strong influence in the industry.
Covering a range of 1,600 to 4,000 kVA (50 Hz) and from 1,125 to 3,250 kWe (60 Hz), the Series 4000 is highly flexible and versatile and has been used across a vast array of industries - all in need of reliable, continuous power - for 25 years.
For emergency and mission-critical systems, the Series 4000's fast-start capability and one-step load acceptance mean power can be available within seconds, exceeding the industry average.
With half a million patients to look after each year, Berlin's Charité University Hospital must remain operational in the event of a power outage. Since 2010, that emergency power has been provided by our 12-cylinder mtu Series 4000 engines. The gensets provide an output of roughly 1,700 kVA and can be up and running within seconds to maintain uninterrupted hospital services even if the mains power grid fails.
Delivering efficient, sustainable solutions for the sectors we work within is a significant part of our long-term strategy. That's why several of our engines, including the Series 4000, are pioneering examples of sustainable power solutions adapting to the energy transition.
Today, most of our Series 4000 engines are already approved to operate on synthetic paraffinic diesel fuels including the biofuel hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). They can also be fuelled with a 10% hydrogen blend and soon with 100% hydrogen.
