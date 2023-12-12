Stock RR. ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
PDF Report : Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Equities

RR.

GB00B63H8491

Aerospace & Defense

Market Closed - London Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 11:35:08 2023-12-12 am EST 		Intraday chart for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
304.7 GBX +2.63% +7.02% +226.93%
05:34pm ROLLS-ROYCE : Target upgrade by 17.3% Alphavalue
04:54pm Fitch Lifts Rolls-Royce Ratings on Improving Earnings Margins MT
Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of engines for the aeronautics, marine, and energy sectors. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows: - commercial aero engines (44.8%); - military aero engines (28.8%); - power systems and nuclear systems (26.4%): intended for power plants. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (12.3%), Europe (22.8%), the United States (32.1%), America (3.9%), China (9.2%), Asia (9.3%), the Middle East (6.6%), Africa (2.1%) and Australasia (1.7%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-02-22 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
2.969 GBP
Average target price
3.177 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+6.99%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Aerospace & Defense

1st Jan change Capi.
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC Stock Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
+227.36% 31 151 M $
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Stock Raytheon Technologies Corporation
-19.56% 117 B $
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION Stock Lockheed Martin Corporation
-7.27% 112 B $
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION Stock Northrop Grumman Corporation
-12.08% 72 193 M $
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Stock General Dynamics Corporation
+2.17% 68 761 M $
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Stock BAE Systems plc
+23.19% 39 603 M $
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
-4.00% 38 111 M $
HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED Stock Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
+116.49% 22 390 M $
BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED Stock Bharat Electronics Limited
+60.68% 14 131 M $
RHEINMETALL AG Stock Rheinmetall AG
+53.83% 13 232 M $
Other Aerospace & Defense
