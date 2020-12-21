Rolls Royce : Turning waste into green electricity

China's Silicon Valley

The city of Shenzen is also called the Silicon Valley of China. From 30,000 inhabitants in the early 1970s, the southern Chinese city has grown to more than ten million, with glittering skyscrapers, a modern transportation system and world-class shops. New factories and start-ups open almost daily, driving the boom. But this growth also brings problems with it: energy demand is rising, and the environment is being polluted.

Power generators from Rolls-Royce now help to solve these problems. Landfill gas is produced at the many waste disposal sites and our gensets take this and produce electricity.