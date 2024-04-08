-
-
Monday 8 April 2024 00:30 AM
UK Space Agency backing for Rolls-Royce and BWX Technologies, Inc space reactor development
08 April 2024
Rolls-Royce today announced it has secured funding from Phase 2 of the UK Space Agency's International Bilateral Fund (IBF). The funding enables strategic research partnerships within the UK space sector and emerging space nations to work together.
The new £1.18 million award from the Fund backs collaboration to identify and advance the optimum technologies for a fission nuclear system, benefitting both UK and U.S. space nuclear development programmes for a range of space power missions.
Rolls-Royce is collaborating with U.S. firm BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC (BWXT) to deliver this phase of development, which has been cemented in a Teaming Agreement between the two companies. The agreement facilitates business collaboration and joint developments of new and novel nuclear applications in the space domain, which utilise the core nuclear design and manufacturing strengths of each party.
This agreement further strengthens UK and U.S. collaboration on first-of-a-kind space technology innovation, as detailed under the Atlantic Declaration commitment. In an announcement made by UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and U.S. President, Joe Biden on 8th June 2023, both countries pledged to study "opportunities for co-operation on space nuclear power and propulsion."
BWXT brings extensive experience in nuclear capability in the U.S. having manufactured nuclear components for over 70 years, complementing Rolls-Royce's comparable experience in the UK. This synergy has built a strong strategic partnership, rooted in the successful delivery of nuclear projects for their respective countries over many decades.
We are delighted to win the award for the second phase of the International Bilateral Fund and to be continuing our collaboration with the UK Space Agency and our international project partner BWXT.
"The Teaming Agreement between Rolls-Royce and BWXT brings together over 130 years of safe and secure nuclear delivery on both sides of the Atlantic.
"This new agreement builds on our complimentary core competencies and market knowledge from our respective countries. This enables us to build upon our existing relationship and explore potential strategic relationships and business arrangements to further develop nuclear technologies and products for Space."
BWXT and Rolls-Royce share a commitment to creating and delivering nuclear energy systems to explore space, support global security imperatives and generate clean energy.
"Today's announcement, and our teaming agreement more broadly, allows our companies to use our complementary areas of expertise for this award and new opportunities to come."
All space missions depend on a power source to support systems for communications, life-support and science experiments. Nuclear power has the potential to dramatically increase the duration of future space missions and their scientific value.
Nuclear power, effectively utilised in space, will deliver a step change in mission capability across an extensive platform of applications. Space micro-reactors are a solution to meet these requirements in a sustainable and resilient way, and this latest award from the UK Space Agency ensures the continued development of this technology.
Our International Bilateral Fund bolsters international collaboration that harnesses the UK's national expertise, supports new space capabilities and catalyses investment. This exciting research by Rolls-Royce to develop space nuclear power is an opportunity to showcase the UK as a spacefaring nation.
"Innovative technologies such as this one could pave the way for continuous human presence on the Moon, whilst enhancing the wider UK space sector, creating jobs and generating further investment."
This latest tranche of investment follows £2.9 million of funding awarded to Rolls-Royce from the UK Space Agency under the Lunar Surface Nuclear Power Contract and Phase 1 of the IBF project in 2023, which delivered an initial demonstration of a UK lunar modular nuclear reactor.
The Rolls-Royce Micro-Reactor could provide power for a Lunar Base.
Steve Carlier, President - Rolls-Royce Submarines Ltd and Joe Miller, President, BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC.
- Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Our products and service packages enable our customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together; they meet the growing need for power generation across multiple industries; and enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens.
- Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. To meet customer demand for more sustainable solutions, we are committed to making our products compatible with net zero carbon emissions.
- Annual underlying revenue was £15.41bn in 2023 and underlying operating profit was £1.6bn.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)
- For the last 60 years Rolls-Royce has been at the forefront of nuclear knowledge and innovation. The Novel Nuclear team is looking to the future for revolutionary new technology to solve problems across a range of industries and energy efficient applications for nuclear power. These include harnessing the power of naturally decaying nuclear material, providing reliable power systems with extremely long-life spans, and nuclear micro-reactors as a self-contained and power dense solution.
www.rolls-royce.com
At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWXT is a Defense News Top 100 manufacturing and engineering innovator that provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for global security, clean energy, environmental restoration, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 7,800 employees, BWXT has 14 major operating sites in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. For more information, visit www.bwxt.com.
