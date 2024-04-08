Rolls-Royce today announced it has secured funding from Phase 2 of the UK Space Agency's International Bilateral Fund (IBF). The funding enables strategic research partnerships within the UK space sector and emerging space nations to work together.

The new £1.18 million award from the Fund backs collaboration to identify and advance the optimum technologies for a fission nuclear system, benefitting both UK and U.S. space nuclear development programmes for a range of space power missions.

Rolls-Royce is collaborating with U.S. firm BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC (BWXT) to deliver this phase of development, which has been cemented in a Teaming Agreement between the two companies. The agreement facilitates business collaboration and joint developments of new and novel nuclear applications in the space domain, which utilise the core nuclear design and manufacturing strengths of each party.

This agreement further strengthens UK and U.S. collaboration on first-of-a-kind space technology innovation, as detailed under the Atlantic Declaration commitment. In an announcement made by UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and U.S. President, Joe Biden on 8th June 2023, both countries pledged to study "opportunities for co-operation on space nuclear power and propulsion."

BWXT brings extensive experience in nuclear capability in the U.S. having manufactured nuclear components for over 70 years, complementing Rolls-Royce's comparable experience in the UK. This synergy has built a strong strategic partnership, rooted in the successful delivery of nuclear projects for their respective countries over many decades.