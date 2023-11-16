Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a TotalCare maintenance agreement with Air Mauritius for six Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines that power three of their A350-900 aircraft.

The agreement provides the airline with predictability as well as a known cost for the services and maintenance of the fleet.

TotalCare is designed to provide operational certainty for customers by transferring time on wing and maintenance cost risk back to Rolls-Royce. This industry-leading premium service offering is supported by data delivered through the Rolls-Royce advanced engine health monitoring system, which helps provide customers with increased operational availability, reliability and efficiency.