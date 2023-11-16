Rolls-Royce and Air Mauritius sign a Memorandum of Understanding for a TotalCare maintenance agreement covering six Trent XWB-84 engines
Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a TotalCare maintenance agreement with Air Mauritius for six Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines that power three of their A350-900 aircraft.
The agreement provides the airline with predictability as well as a known cost for the services and maintenance of the fleet.
TotalCare is designed to provide operational certainty for customers by transferring time on wing and maintenance cost risk back to Rolls-Royce. This industry-leading premium service offering is supported by data delivered through the Rolls-Royce advanced engine health monitoring system, which helps provide customers with increased operational availability, reliability and efficiency.
We are delighted to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Air Mauritius for the six Trent XWB engines that power three A350-900 aircraft. We look forward to working with Air Mauritius and providing a TotalCare service that maximises performance for their fleet for many years to come."
As versatile as it is reliable, the Trent XWB has already shown it is equally efficient at powering short-haul or long-haul flights, which makes it the ideal solution for passenger and freighter operators with a varied network. As the world's most efficient large aero engine in service, the Trent XWB will also help fast track Air Mauritius' sustainability journey. With a 15 per cent fuel consumption advantage over the first generation of Trent engine, the Trent XWB goes further on less fuel, and offers leading performance and noise levels. It is also certified to operate on a 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend today and has been proven to be compatible with 100% SAF for the future.
- Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Our products and service packages enable our customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together; they meet the growing need for power generation across multiple industries; and enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens.
- Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. We are committed to making our products compatible with net zero carbon emissions to meet customer demand for more sustainable solutions.
- The annual underlying revenue was £12.69 billion in 2022, and the underlying operating profit was £652m.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)
www.rolls-royce.com
The world's most efficient large aero-engine in service
