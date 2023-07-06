Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces it has signed a TotalCare® service agreement with Ethiopian Airlines for Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines that will power four new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft.

The agreement will provide the airline with predictability as well as a known cost for the services and maintenance.

TotalCare is designed to provide operational certainty for customers by transferring time on wing and maintenance cost risk back to Rolls-Royce. This industry-leading premium service offering is supported by data delivered through the Rolls-Royce advanced engine health monitoring system, which helps provide customers with increased operational availability, reliability and efficiency.

The Trent XWB is the most efficient large aero engine in service today and the Trent XWB-84 already powers 20 Ethiopian Airlines A350-900 aircraft in service.

The contract was signed during a visit by the airline to Rolls-Royce's Civil Aerospace headquarters in Derby, UK. Ethiopian Airlines is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first flight to the UK in April 1973.