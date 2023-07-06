Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces it has signed a TotalCare® service agreement with Ethiopian Airlines for Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines that will power four new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft.
The agreement will provide the airline with predictability as well as a known cost for the services and maintenance.
TotalCare is designed to provide operational certainty for customers by transferring time on wing and maintenance cost risk back to Rolls-Royce. This industry-leading premium service offering is supported by data delivered through the Rolls-Royce advanced engine health monitoring system, which helps provide customers with increased operational availability, reliability and efficiency.
The Trent XWB is the most efficient large aero engine in service today and the Trent XWB-84 already powers 20 Ethiopian Airlines A350-900 aircraft in service.
The contract was signed during a visit by the airline to Rolls-Royce's Civil Aerospace headquarters in Derby, UK. Ethiopian Airlines is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first flight to the UK in April 1973.
Select Tabs
"We are delighted to sign this long-term service agreement with Ethiopian Airlines for their Trent XWB-97-powered Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. Ethiopian Airlines has led the way in Africa as the first operator of the A350-900 and will be the first to introduce the A350-1000 in service. We look forward to providing a TotalCare service that maximises performance for both the Trent XWB-84 and Trent XWB-97."
Select Tabs
We value the strong relationship we have built over the years with Rolls-Royce, and as we celebrate 50 years of flights to the UK, we continue to look forward to the implementation of this TotalCare agreement for the latest addition to our fleet with the introduction of the modern A350-1000 aircraft. We have experience of using the Rolls-Royce TotalCare service to ensure Trent 1000 and Trent XWB-84 engine availability and reliability and we are pleased to extend this service to the Trent XWB-97 model, which powers the A350-1000 aircraft."
In addition to powering the A350-900 and A350-1000 aircraft, the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 also powers ten Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, all supported by TotalCare.
- Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Our products and service packages enable our customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together; they meet the growing need for power generation across multiple industries; and enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens.
- Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. We are committed to making our products compatible with net zero carbon emissions to meet customer demand for more sustainable solutions.
- The annual underlying revenue was £12.69 billion in 2022, and the underlying operating profit was £652m.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)
Efficiency. Value. Innovation.
Our stories
22 June 2023
Our stories
21 June 2023
Our stories
20 June 2023
Our stories
19 June 2023
Our stories
19 June 2023
Our stories
1 June 2023
Our stories
11 May 2023
Our stories
2 March 2023
Our stories
27 February 2023
Our stories
2 February 2023
Press release
16 December 2022
Press release
16 December 2022
Press release
7 December 2022
Press release
7 December 2022
Press release
22 August 2022
Press release
22 August 2022
Press release
15 August 2022
Press release
15 August 2022
Press release
22 June 2022
Press release
22 June 2022
Press release
2 May 2022
Press release
2 May 2022
Our stories
28 April 2022
Our stories
28 April 2022
Press release
21 March 2022
Press release
21 March 2022
Our stories
27 January 2022
Press release
15 December 2021
Press release
15 December 2021
Press release
2 December 2021
Press release
2 December 2021
Press release
29 November 2021
Press release
29 November 2021
Press release
22 November 2021
Press release
22 November 2021
Press release
17 November 2021
Press release
17 November 2021
Press release
15 November 2021
Press release
15 November 2021
Press release
10 September 2021
Press release
10 September 2021
Press release
1 July 2021
Press release
1 July 2021
Our stories
28 June 2021
Press release
27 May 2021
Press release
27 May 2021
Press release
28 April 2021
Press release
28 April 2021
Our stories
16 March 2021
Press release
18 February 2021
Press release
18 February 2021
Our stories
1 February 2021
Press release
14 January 2021
Press release
14 January 2021
Our stories
13 January 2021
Our stories
30 November 2020
Our stories
26 November 2020
Our stories
16 November 2020
Our stories
9 November 2020
Our stories
22 October 2020
Our stories
16 October 2020
Press release
7 October 2020
Press release
7 October 2020
Our stories
11 August 2020
Our stories
3 July 2020
Our stories
15 April 2020
Our stories
2 April 2020
Press release
11 February 2020
Press release
11 February 2020
Our stories
20 January 2020
Our stories
17 January 2020
Our stories
6 January 2020
Our stories
6 December 2019
Press release
18 November 2019
Press release
18 November 2019
Our stories
7 November 2019
Press release
7 November 2019
Press release
7 November 2019
Press release
6 November 2019
Press release
6 November 2019
Our stories
6 November 2019
Press release
21 October 2019
Press release
21 October 2019
Your selection did not return any results. Please try another selection.
- Our stories
- Civil Aerospace
- Trent XWB
- Power of Trent
- Airlines
- Global
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 06 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2023 17:39:09 UTC.