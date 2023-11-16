Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a comprehensive TotalCare service agreement with Ethiopian Airlines for 22 Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines. The Trent XWB-84 exclusively powers the Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

TotalCare is designed to provide operational certainty for customers by transferring time on wing and maintenance cost risk back to Rolls-Royce. This industry-leading premium service is supported by data delivered through the Rolls-Royce advanced engine health monitoring system, which helps provide customers with increased operational availability, reliability and efficiency.

Ethiopian Airlines became Africa's first A350 operator in 2016, and has been a customer of Rolls-Royce for many years. This order will complement the airline's existing fleet of 40 Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines.

Rolls-Royce also powers the airline's fleet of 10 Boeing 787s with their Trent 1000 engine.

Rolls-Royce congratulates Ethiopian Airlines on their continued route development and looks forward to the inaugural flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to London Gatwick, UK, later this month using their Trent XWB powered A350 aircraft.