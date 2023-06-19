Advanced search
Rolls Royce : and Tunisair sign TotalCare agreement...
PU
12:05pRolls Royce : and Egyptair sign TotalCare agreement...
PU
09:05aNew Rolls-Royce small engine set to begin tests to advance hybrid-electric flight
AQ
Rolls Royce : and Tunisair sign TotalCare agreement...

06/19/2023 | 01:07pm EDT
Rolls-Royce and Tunisair sign TotalCare agreement extension for Trent 700 engines

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces it has signed a TotalCare service agreement extension with Tunisair for Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines that power two Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

The agreement will continue to provide the airline with predictability as well as a known cost for the services and maintenance.

TotalCare is designed to provide operational certainty for customers by transferring time on wing and maintenance cost risk back to Rolls-Royce. This industry-leading premium service offering is supported by data delivered through the Rolls-Royce advanced engine health monitoring system, which helps provide customers with increased operational availability, reliability and efficiency.

The Trent 700 is the market leader on the A330, its thrust of 72,000lb delivering the best take-off performance and revenue-earning potential for operators of the aircraft.

Ewen McDonald, Chief Customer Officer - Civil Aerospace, Rolls-Royce, said:

We are delighted to sign this long-term service agreement extension with Tunisair for their Trent 700-powered Airbus A330-200 aircraft. We look forward to continuing to develop our relationship with Tunisair through this service agreement and to maximising their fleet performance."

Khaled Chelly, CEO, Tunisair, said:

We value the strong relationship we have built over the years with Rolls-Royce, and we have seen the value of TotalCare as an important tool to ensure engine availability and reliability. We are therefore pleased to sign this contract extension to ensure our engines continue to be supported in service."

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
  1. Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Our products and service packages enable our customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together; they meet the growing need for power generation across multiple industries; and enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens.
  2. Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. We are committed to making our products compatible with net zero carbon emissions to meet customer demand for more sustainable solutions.
  3. The annual underlying revenue was £12.69 billion in 2022, and the underlying operating profit was £652m.
  4. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)
Power of Trent

Efficiency. Value. Innovation.

4
CLOSE

Your selection did not return any results. Please try another selection.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 17:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
