Rolls Royce : and Tunisair sign TotalCare agreement...

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces it has signed a TotalCare service agreement extension with Tunisair for Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines that power two Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

The agreement will continue to provide the airline with predictability as well as a known cost for the services and maintenance.

TotalCare is designed to provide operational certainty for customers by transferring time on wing and maintenance cost risk back to Rolls-Royce. This industry-leading premium service offering is supported by data delivered through the Rolls-Royce advanced engine health monitoring system, which helps provide customers with increased operational availability, reliability and efficiency.

The Trent 700 is the market leader on the A330, its thrust of 72,000lb delivering the best take-off performance and revenue-earning potential for operators of the aircraft.