Rolls-Royce and Zero Petroleum join forces to develop sustainable future
Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR,. ADR: RYCEY) has entered a landmark agreement with breakthrough Energy company Zero Petroleum to promote further development of the company's power and propulsion solutions with fossil-free synthetic fuels.
The new agreement will see the two parties collaborate to demonstrate Rolls-Royce engines for aviation, marine and defence with Zero® synthetic fuels.
This has the potential to include Zero's entire range of synthetic fuels - petrol, diesel and jet fuel - with data gathered from engine testing used to prove the credentials required to achieve international fuel certification standards. Synthetic fuels deployed by Rolls-Royce in engine tests will directly reduce associated carbon emissions.
Rolls-Royce's Gas Turbine technology is a critical strategic national capability and synthetic fuel is at the heart of how we can continue to support the warfighter in delivering military advantage. Zero is at the cutting-edge of the synthetic fuel industry and we have been extremely impressed by their rapid progress in the short time they have been in existence; we are confident their team can continue that impressive trajectory. We look forward to a long partnership between Rolls-Royce and Zero to develop and demonstrate the future of sustainable energy across our wide range of complex power & propulsion solutions as we leave the fossil fuel era behind us."
We are thrilled to be working with one of the world's most innovative and forward-thinking engineering companies in a combined quest to accelerate the Energy Transition. The world is facing increasingly urgent demands for fossil fuel alternatives and it is vital for all companies to develop the solutions to achieve this. We could not consider a better engine partner than Rolls-Royce with whom to meet this challenge head-on.
"We have proven the genuine capabilities of our fuels in a wide variety of vehicles - including a light aircraft, a supercar and a chainsaw. As we move towards full certification of our fuels, we are starting to put in place the commercial realisation of these demonstrations and aim to be running our first large-scale production plant two years from now."
As a global leader in power system solutions, Rolls-Royce takes on a fundamental role to meet the environment and societal opportunities and challenges that the world faces. We are determined to use our position, capabilities and expertise to help create a resilient, inclusive, net zero carbon future and accelerate the decarbonisation of the sectors we serve.
Our landmark agreement with Zero supports Rolls-Royce with building impactful collaborations across the ecosystem, drives innovation of our existing and future technologies, and accelerates the transition to net zero in Defence and beyond.
- Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Our products and service packages enable our customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together; they meet the growing need for power generation across multiple industries; and enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens.
- Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. To meet customer demand for more sustainable solutions, we are committed to making our products compatible with net zero carbon emissions.
- Annual underlying revenue was $15.35 billion in 2022 and underlying operating profit was $789m.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)
