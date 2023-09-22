Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR,. ADR: RYCEY) has entered a landmark agreement with breakthrough Energy company Zero Petroleum to promote further development of the company's power and propulsion solutions with fossil-free synthetic fuels.

The new agreement will see the two parties collaborate to demonstrate Rolls-Royce engines for aviation, marine and defence with Zero® synthetic fuels.

This has the potential to include Zero's entire range of synthetic fuels - petrol, diesel and jet fuel - with data gathered from engine testing used to prove the credentials required to achieve international fuel certification standards. Synthetic fuels deployed by Rolls-Royce in engine tests will directly reduce associated carbon emissions.