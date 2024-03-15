-
Global
- China
- Japan
- Germany
- North America
- South East Asia
- United Kingdom
- India
- Korea
- Hungary
- Arabic
- Brazil
- Global contacts
- Innovation
- Alternative fuels
- Hydrogen
- Climate-tech centre
- Small modular reactors
- Novel Nuclear
- Micro-Reactor
- UltraFan
- Digital
- Digital Platforms
- Digital Twin
- The Aletheia Framework®
- ACCEL
- Alternative fuels
- Products & Services
- Civil Aerospace
- Sustainability
- Purchase Parts & Services
- Services
- Passenger
- Freighter
- Lessors
- Business
- Other Customers
- Aircraft Transitions
- Widebody
- Power of Trent
- Capable & Versatile
- Trent 7000
- Trent XWB
- Trent 1000
- Trent 900
- Trent 500
- Trent 800
- Trent 700
- RB211-524G/H & -T
- Power of Trent
- Narrowbody & Regional
- AE3007
- BR715
- RB211-535E4
- Tay 620 / 650
- Business Aviation
- Pearl 10X
- Pearl 700
- Pearl 15
- AE 3007
- BR710
- BR725
- Tay
- Helicopters
- M250 turboshaft
- RR300
- M250 turboprop
- Future products
- Testing capabilities
- Access our testing capabilities
- Testbed facilities
- Defence
- Power for Future Combat Air
- Net Zero for Future Combat Air Systems
- Tempest
- Orpheus
- Developing the Next Generation
- Digital FIRST
- Energy Transition for Defence
- Advanced Technology
- LibertyWorks
- FLRAA
- Aerospace
- Combat Jets
- F130
- Rolls-Royce LiftSystem®
- EJ200
- Adour
- RB199
- Pegasus
- Rotary
- AE 1107C
- CTS800
- MTR390
- M250 Turboshaft
- Transport, Tanker, Patrol & Tactical
- AE 2100
- AE 1107C
- AE 3007
- Trent 700 MRTT
- TP400-D6
- BR710
- T56
- CTS800
- M250 Turboprop
- T56 3.5 Enhancement
- Trainers
- Adour
- M250 Turboprop
- UAVs
- AE 3007
- M250 Turboshaft
- Adour
- Distributed Generation Systems
- Combat Jets
- Naval
- Gas Turbines
- MT30 Marine Gas Turbine
- AG9160 Generator Set
- AG9140 Generator Set
- MT7 Marine Gas Turbine
- Diesel Engines
- Power Systems
- Propulsion
- Naval Handling Systems
- Naval Support & Services
- Distributed Generation Systems
- Gas Turbines
- Submarines
- Land
- Distributed Generation Systems
- Services
- ACE
- TwinAlytix®
- Power for Future Combat Air
- Power Systems
- Power Generation Solutions
- Marine
- Governmental
- Power Systems Sustainability
- Electrical Aviation
- Our Electrical power & propulsion portfolio
- Our Capability
- Civil Aerospace
- About
- Our Strategy
- Leadership
- Board
- Executive Team
- Corporate governance
- Where We Operate
- Our Research
- Advanced Manufacturing Research Centres
- Research and University Technology Centres
- Rolls-Royce Cybersecurity Technology Research Network
- Our Businesses
- Our History
- Heritage Trust
- Visit
- Our Heritage Centres
- Heritage Trust - Bristol
- Heritage Trust - Coventry and Ansty
- Heritage Trust - Derby and Hucknall
- Heritage Trust - Indianapolis
- Heritage Trust - Scottish branch
- Become a member
- Volunteer
- Learn and explore
- What's on
- Contact the Trust
- Member's Section
- The Magazine
- News & Insights
- Members' events
- R-RHT Documents
- Visit
- Contact us
- Inventors & technology licensing
- Defence aerospace business team
- Defence team
- Corporate sustainability team
- Heritage team
- Helicopters team
- Pensions team
- Country sites
- Como nos comportamos importa
- Home
- Rolls-Royce no Brasil
- Rolls-Royce no Brasil
- 日本
- ホーム
- ロールス･ロイスについて
- ロールス・ロイスについて
- サステナビリティ
- ビジネス戦略
- 日本で60周年
- 日本のパートナー
- 日本企業との協業
- 研究開発
- 製品とサービス
- 民間航空
- 防衛
- パワーシステムズ
- エレクトリカル
- SMR
- ディスカバー
- お問い合わせ
- 採用情報
- 罗尔斯-罗伊斯 - 推进飞行新方式
- country-landing-navigation
- Rolls-Royce - Powering New Ways to Fly
- country-landing-navigation
- Rolls-Royce Hungary
- Home
- Careers
- Discover
- Rolls-Royce Magyarország
- Főoldal
- Karrier
- Történeteink
- Támogatott kezdeményezések
- Rolls-Royce North America
- Home
- Deutschland
- Home
- Überblick
- Nachrichten und Geschichten
- Nachrichten
- Geschichten
- Karriere
- Talent Community
- Ausbildung
- Direkteinstieg
- Direkteinstieg
- Direkteinstieg
- Praktikanten und Werkstudenten
- Karriere bei Rolls-Royce Electrical
- Schülerpraktika
- Tag der Ausbildung
- Termine
- Kontakt
- India
- Home
- Partners in progress
- Our people
- Engineering
- Manufacturing & supply chain
- Products & Services
- Civil Aerospace
- Defence
- Power Systems
- Sustainability
- Our approach
- Our community programmes
- Contacts
- Careers
- 首页
- 首页
- 罗罗在中国
- 民用航空
- 动力系统
- 电动飞行
- 加入我们
- 대한민국
- 홈
- 롤스로이스 소개
- 연구개발
- 롤스로이스 역사
- 세계속의 롤스로이스
- 롤스로이스 코리아
- 이노베이션
- 해군 분야
- 함정용가스터빈
- MT30 함정용 가스터빈
- MT7 함정용 가스터빈
- AG9160 발전기
- AG9140 발전기
- 파워시스템
- 추진시스템
- 함정 진회수 시스템
- 전기, 자동화 및 제어
- 함정용가스터빈
- 전기화 분야
- 미디어
- 연락처
- South East Asia
- Our stories
- Our locations
- Singapore
- The wider South East Asia
- Community
- Careers
- Arabic
- عن الشركة
- الحلول والخدمات
- قطاع الطيران المدني
- الدفاع
- أنظمة الطاقة
- الكهرباء
- الابتكارات
- رولز-رويس التكنولوجيا والفضاء
- رولز-رويس إس إم آر
- معامل بيانات آر2
- الاستدامة
- تواصلو معنا
- Como nos comportamos importa
- Sustainability
- Our approach to decarbonisation
- Becoming a net zero carbon company
- Our emissions footprint
- Decarbonising complex and critical systems
- Creating an enabling environment
- Materiality
- Becoming a net zero carbon company
- Ethics and compliance
- Our people
- Engineering and innovation
- Operations and facilities
- Our Stakeholders
- Cyber Security
- Performance
- Reporting approach
- Target progress
- Data charts
- Sustainability stories
- Our approach to decarbonisation
- Investors
- Investor Centre
- Share price
- Analyst consensus
- Capital Markets Day
- Civil Aerospace
- Defence
- Power Systems
- Small Modular Reactors
- Why Rolls-Royce?
- 2023 Full Year Results
- Regulatory news
- Results, reports and presentations
- Financial Results
- Annual Report 2023
- Annual Reports archive
- Financial calendar
- Corporate governance
- Shareholder information
- General Meetings
23 May 2024
- General Meeting archive
- Payments to shareholders
- Manage your shareholding
- Registrar
- Shareholder fraud warning
- FAQs
- General Meetings
- Debt Securities
- Rights issue
- Investor contacts
- Investor Centre
- Media
- Company announcements
- Trade press releases
- Our stories
- Press releases
- Social
- Contacts
- Careers
-
Global
- China
- Japan
- Germany
- North America
- South East Asia
- United Kingdom
- India
- Korea
- Hungary
- Arabic
- Brazil
- Global contacts
- Innovation
- Alternative fuels
- Hydrogen
- Climate-tech centre
- Small modular reactors
- Novel Nuclear
- Micro-Reactor
- UltraFan
- Digital
- Digital Platforms
- Digital Twin
- The Aletheia Framework®
- ACCEL
- Alternative fuels
- Products & Services
- Civil Aerospace
- Sustainability
- Purchase Parts & Services
- Services
- Passenger
- Freighter
- Lessors
- Business
- Other Customers
- Aircraft Transitions
- Widebody
- Power of Trent
- Capable & Versatile
- Trent 7000
- Trent XWB
- Trent 1000
- Trent 900
- Trent 500
- Trent 800
- Trent 700
- RB211-524G/H & -T
- Power of Trent
- Narrowbody & Regional
- AE3007
- BR715
- RB211-535E4
- Tay 620 / 650
- Business Aviation
- Pearl 10X
- Pearl 700
- Pearl 15
- AE 3007
- BR710
- BR725
- Tay
- Helicopters
- M250 turboshaft
- RR300
- M250 turboprop
- Future products
- Testing capabilities
- Access our testing capabilities
- Testbed facilities
- Defence
- Power for Future Combat Air
- Net Zero for Future Combat Air Systems
- Tempest
- Orpheus
- Developing the Next Generation
- Digital FIRST
- Energy Transition for Defence
- Advanced Technology
- LibertyWorks
- FLRAA
- Aerospace
- Combat Jets
- F130
- Rolls-Royce LiftSystem®
- EJ200
- Adour
- RB199
- Pegasus
- Rotary
- AE 1107C
- CTS800
- MTR390
- M250 Turboshaft
- Transport, Tanker, Patrol & Tactical
- AE 2100
- AE 1107C
- AE 3007
- Trent 700 MRTT
- TP400-D6
- BR710
- T56
- CTS800
- M250 Turboprop
- T56 3.5 Enhancement
- Trainers
- Adour
- M250 Turboprop
- UAVs
- AE 3007
- M250 Turboshaft
- Adour
- Distributed Generation Systems
- Combat Jets
- Naval
- Gas Turbines
- MT30 Marine Gas Turbine
- AG9160 Generator Set
- AG9140 Generator Set
- MT7 Marine Gas Turbine
- Diesel Engines
- Power Systems
- Propulsion
- Naval Handling Systems
- Naval Support & Services
- Distributed Generation Systems
- Gas Turbines
- Submarines
- Land
- Distributed Generation Systems
- Services
- ACE
- TwinAlytix®
- Power for Future Combat Air
- Power Systems
- Power Generation Solutions
- Marine
- Governmental
- Power Systems Sustainability
- Electrical Aviation
- Our Electrical power & propulsion portfolio
- Our Capability
- Civil Aerospace
- About
- Our Strategy
- Leadership
- Board
- Executive Team
- Corporate governance
- Where We Operate
- Our Research
- Advanced Manufacturing Research Centres
- Research and University Technology Centres
- Rolls-Royce Cybersecurity Technology Research Network
- Our Businesses
- Our History
- Heritage Trust
- Visit
- Our Heritage Centres
- Heritage Trust - Bristol
- Heritage Trust - Coventry and Ansty
- Heritage Trust - Derby and Hucknall
- Heritage Trust - Indianapolis
- Heritage Trust - Scottish branch
- Become a member
- Volunteer
- Learn and explore
- What's on
- Contact the Trust
- Member's Section
- The Magazine
- News & Insights
- Members' events
- R-RHT Documents
- Visit
- Contact us
- Inventors & technology licensing
- Defence aerospace business team
- Defence team
- Corporate sustainability team
- Heritage team
- Helicopters team
- Pensions team
- Country sites
- Como nos comportamos importa
- Home
- Rolls-Royce no Brasil
- Rolls-Royce no Brasil
- 日本
- ホーム
- ロールス･ロイスについて
- ロールス・ロイスについて
- サステナビリティ
- ビジネス戦略
- 日本で60周年
- 日本のパートナー
- 日本企業との協業
- 研究開発
- 製品とサービス
- 民間航空
- 防衛
- パワーシステムズ
- エレクトリカル
- SMR
- ディスカバー
- お問い合わせ
- 採用情報
- 罗尔斯-罗伊斯 - 推进飞行新方式
- country-landing-navigation
- Rolls-Royce - Powering New Ways to Fly
- country-landing-navigation
- Rolls-Royce Hungary
- Home
- Careers
- Discover
- Rolls-Royce Magyarország
- Főoldal
- Karrier
- Történeteink
- Támogatott kezdeményezések
- Rolls-Royce North America
- Home
- Deutschland
- Home
- Überblick
- Nachrichten und Geschichten
- Nachrichten
- Geschichten
- Karriere
- Talent Community
- Ausbildung
- Direkteinstieg
- Direkteinstieg
- Direkteinstieg
- Praktikanten und Werkstudenten
- Karriere bei Rolls-Royce Electrical
- Schülerpraktika
- Tag der Ausbildung
- Termine
- Kontakt
- India
- Home
- Partners in progress
- Our people
- Engineering
- Manufacturing & supply chain
- Products & Services
- Civil Aerospace
- Defence
- Power Systems
- Sustainability
- Our approach
- Our community programmes
- Contacts
- Careers
- 首页
- 首页
- 罗罗在中国
- 民用航空
- 动力系统
- 电动飞行
- 加入我们
- 대한민국
- 홈
- 롤스로이스 소개
- 연구개발
- 롤스로이스 역사
- 세계속의 롤스로이스
- 롤스로이스 코리아
- 이노베이션
- 해군 분야
- 함정용가스터빈
- MT30 함정용 가스터빈
- MT7 함정용 가스터빈
- AG9160 발전기
- AG9140 발전기
- 파워시스템
- 추진시스템
- 함정 진회수 시스템
- 전기, 자동화 및 제어
- 함정용가스터빈
- 전기화 분야
- 미디어
- 연락처
- South East Asia
- Our stories
- Our locations
- Singapore
- The wider South East Asia
- Community
- Careers
- Arabic
- عن الشركة
- الحلول والخدمات
- قطاع الطيران المدني
- الدفاع
- أنظمة الطاقة
- الكهرباء
- الابتكارات
- رولز-رويس التكنولوجيا والفضاء
- رولز-رويس إس إم آر
- معامل بيانات آر2
- الاستدامة
- تواصلو معنا
- Como nos comportamos importa
- Sustainability
- Our approach to decarbonisation
- Becoming a net zero carbon company
- Our emissions footprint
- Decarbonising complex and critical systems
- Creating an enabling environment
- Materiality
- Becoming a net zero carbon company
- Ethics and compliance
- Our people
- Engineering and innovation
- Operations and facilities
- Our Stakeholders
- Cyber Security
- Performance
- Reporting approach
- Target progress
- Data charts
- Sustainability stories
- Our approach to decarbonisation
- Investors
- Investor Centre
- Share price
- Analyst consensus
- Capital Markets Day
- Civil Aerospace
- Defence
- Power Systems
- Small Modular Reactors
- Why Rolls-Royce?
- 2023 Full Year Results
- Regulatory news
- Results, reports and presentations
- Financial Results
- Annual Report 2023
- Annual Reports archive
- Financial calendar
- Corporate governance
- Shareholder information
- General Meetings
23 May 2024
- General Meeting archive
- Payments to shareholders
- Manage your shareholding
- Registrar
- Shareholder fraud warning
- FAQs
- General Meetings
- Debt Securities
- Rights issue
- Investor contacts
- Investor Centre
- Media
- Company announcements
- Trade press releases
- Our stories
- Press releases
- Social
- Contacts
- Careers
We develop and deliver complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land.
Our products and service packages enable our customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together.
Products & Services
We develop and deliver complex power and propulsion solutions.
For more than 100 years we have been at the forefront of innovation. Helping to power, protect and connect the modern world.
About
Create your future with us
Help us deliver better power for our changing world.
Doing more with less
We have a fundamental role in meeting the environmental and societal opportunities and challenges that the world faces.
Sustainability
2023 Full Year Results
Rolls-Royce announced Full Year Results on 22 February 2024.
View results
News centre
Updates and news from around the Rolls-Royce businesses.
Sign up to get the latest news
- Innovation
- Alternative fuels
- Hydrogen
- Climate-tech centre
- Small modular reactors
- Novel Nuclear
- Micro-Reactor
- UltraFan
- Digital
- Digital Platforms
- Digital Twin
- The Aletheia Framework®
- ACCEL
- Alternative fuels
- Products & Services
- Civil Aerospace
- Sustainability
- Purchase Parts & Services
- Services
- Passenger
- Freighter
- Lessors
- Business
- Other Customers
- Aircraft Transitions
- Widebody
- Power of Trent
- Capable & Versatile
- Trent 7000
- Trent XWB
- Trent 1000
- Trent 900
- Trent 500
- Trent 800
- Trent 700
- RB211-524G/H & -T
- Power of Trent
- Narrowbody & Regional
- AE3007
- BR715
- RB211-535E4
- Tay 620 / 650
- Business Aviation
- Pearl 10X
- Pearl 700
- Pearl 15
- AE 3007
- BR710
- BR725
- Tay
- Helicopters
- M250 turboshaft
- RR300
- M250 turboprop
- Future products
- Testing capabilities
- Access our testing capabilities
- Testbed facilities
- Defence
- Power for Future Combat Air
- Net Zero for Future Combat Air Systems
- Tempest
- Orpheus
- Developing the Next Generation
- Digital FIRST
- Energy Transition for Defence
- Advanced Technology
- LibertyWorks
- FLRAA
- Aerospace
- Combat Jets
- F130
- Rolls-Royce LiftSystem®
- EJ200
- Adour
- RB199
- Pegasus
- Rotary
- AE 1107C
- CTS800
- MTR390
- M250 Turboshaft
- Transport, Tanker, Patrol & Tactical
- AE 2100
- AE 1107C
- AE 3007
- Trent 700 MRTT
- TP400-D6
- BR710
- T56
- CTS800
- M250 Turboprop
- T56 3.5 Enhancement
- Trainers
- Adour
- M250 Turboprop
- UAVs
- AE 3007
- M250 Turboshaft
- Adour
- Distributed Generation Systems
- Combat Jets
- Naval
- Gas Turbines
- MT30 Marine Gas Turbine
- AG9160 Generator Set
- AG9140 Generator Set
- MT7 Marine Gas Turbine
- Diesel Engines
- Power Systems
- Propulsion
- Naval Handling Systems
- Naval Support & Services
- Distributed Generation Systems
- Gas Turbines
- Submarines
- Land
- Distributed Generation Systems
- Services
- ACE
- TwinAlytix®
- Power for Future Combat Air
- Power Systems
- Power Generation Solutions
- Marine
- Governmental
- Power Systems Sustainability
- Electrical Aviation
- Our Electrical power & propulsion portfolio
- Our Capability
- Civil Aerospace
- About
- Our Strategy
- Leadership
- Board
- Executive Team
- Corporate governance
- Where We Operate
- Our Research
- Advanced Manufacturing Research Centres
- Research and University Technology Centres
- Rolls-Royce Cybersecurity Technology Research Network
- Our Businesses
- Our History
- Heritage Trust
- Visit
- Our Heritage Centres
- Heritage Trust - Bristol
- Heritage Trust - Coventry and Ansty
- Heritage Trust - Derby and Hucknall
- Heritage Trust - Indianapolis
- Heritage Trust - Scottish branch
- Become a member
- Volunteer
- Learn and explore
- What's on
- Contact the Trust
- Member's Section
- The Magazine
- News & Insights
- Members' events
- R-RHT Documents
- Visit
- Contact us
- Inventors & technology licensing
- Defence aerospace business team
- Defence team
- Corporate sustainability team
- Heritage team
- Helicopters team
- Pensions team
- Country sites
- Como nos comportamos importa
- Home
- Rolls-Royce no Brasil
- Rolls-Royce no Brasil
- 日本
- ホーム
- ロールス･ロイスについて
- ロールス・ロイスについて
- サステナビリティ
- ビジネス戦略
- 日本で60周年
- 日本のパートナー
- 日本企業との協業
- 研究開発
- 製品とサービス
- 民間航空
- 防衛
- パワーシステムズ
- エレクトリカル
- SMR
- ディスカバー
- お問い合わせ
- 採用情報
- 罗尔斯-罗伊斯 - 推进飞行新方式
- country-landing-navigation
- Rolls-Royce - Powering New Ways to Fly
- country-landing-navigation
- Rolls-Royce Hungary
- Home
- Careers
- Discover
- Rolls-Royce Magyarország
- Főoldal
- Karrier
- Történeteink
- Támogatott kezdeményezések
- Rolls-Royce North America
- Home
- Deutschland
- Home
- Überblick
- Nachrichten und Geschichten
- Nachrichten
- Geschichten
- Karriere
- Talent Community
- Ausbildung
- Direkteinstieg
- Direkteinstieg
- Direkteinstieg
- Praktikanten und Werkstudenten
- Karriere bei Rolls-Royce Electrical
- Schülerpraktika
- Tag der Ausbildung
- Termine
- Kontakt
- India
- Home
- Partners in progress
- Our people
- Engineering
- Manufacturing & supply chain
- Products & Services
- Civil Aerospace
- Defence
- Power Systems
- Sustainability
- Our approach
- Our community programmes
- Contacts
- Careers
- 首页
- 首页
- 罗罗在中国
- 民用航空
- 动力系统
- 电动飞行
- 加入我们
- 대한민국
- 홈
- 롤스로이스 소개
- 연구개발
- 롤스로이스 역사
- 세계속의 롤스로이스
- 롤스로이스 코리아
- 이노베이션
- 해군 분야
- 함정용가스터빈
- MT30 함정용 가스터빈
- MT7 함정용 가스터빈
- AG9160 발전기
- AG9140 발전기
- 파워시스템
- 추진시스템
- 함정 진회수 시스템
- 전기, 자동화 및 제어
- 함정용가스터빈
- 전기화 분야
- 미디어
- 연락처
- South East Asia
- Our stories
- Our locations
- Singapore
- The wider South East Asia
- Community
- Careers
- Arabic
- عن الشركة
- الحلول والخدمات
- قطاع الطيران المدني
- الدفاع
- أنظمة الطاقة
- الكهرباء
- الابتكارات
- رولز-رويس التكنولوجيا والفضاء
- رولز-رويس إس إم آر
- معامل بيانات آر2
- الاستدامة
- تواصلو معنا
- Como nos comportamos importa
- Sustainability
- Our approach to decarbonisation
- Becoming a net zero carbon company
- Our emissions footprint
- Decarbonising complex and critical systems
- Creating an enabling environment
- Materiality
- Becoming a net zero carbon company
- Ethics and compliance
- Our people
- Engineering and innovation
- Operations and facilities
- Our Stakeholders
- Cyber Security
- Performance
- Reporting approach
- Target progress
- Data charts
- Sustainability stories
- Our approach to decarbonisation
- Investors
- Investor Centre
- Share price
- Analyst consensus
- Capital Markets Day
- Civil Aerospace
- Defence
- Power Systems
- Small Modular Reactors
- Why Rolls-Royce?
- 2023 Full Year Results
- Regulatory news
- Results, reports and presentations
- Financial Results
- Annual Report 2023
- Annual Reports archive
- Financial calendar
- Corporate governance
- Shareholder information
- General Meetings
23 May 2024
- General Meeting archive
- Payments to shareholders
- Manage your shareholding
- Registrar
- Shareholder fraud warning
- FAQs
- General Meetings
- Debt Securities
- Rights issue
- Investor contacts
- Investor Centre
- Media
- Company announcements
- Trade press releases
- Our stories
- Press releases
- Social
- Contacts
- Careers
Friday 15 March 2024 13:00 PM
Rolls-Royce announces investment in large engine assembly, test and shop visit capacity
15 March 2024
Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces it is investing in its assembly, test and shop visit capacity in the UK and Germany to address growing long-term demand for new civil large engines and improve customer aftermarket support services for its global Trent fleet.
Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces it is investing in its assembly, test and shop visit capacity in the UK and Germany to address growing long-term demand for new civil large engines and improve customer aftermarket support services for its global Trent fleet.
As outlined at last year's Capital Markets Day, Rolls-Royce expects an annual increase of 7 - 9% of Rolls-Royce powered aircraft in service for the remainder of the decade and forecasts engine flying hours to reach 120 - 130% mid-term compared to 2019 levels.
To prepare for this growth, Rolls-Royce is investing £55m and recruiting more than 300 front-line operations roles,split between its operations in Derby, UK, and Dahlewitz, Germany. About half of the investment and about two thirds of the jobs will be created in Derby.
The investments include:
- Expansion of engine build capacity in Derby to deliver over 40% more new engines per year from 2025 - compared with average deliveries over the last 10 years - and increase of services capacity.
- Utilisation of already existing engine test capability for civil large engines in Dahlewitz to support near term services demand before transitioning to assemble and test new Trent XWB-84 engines in 2026.
These investments follow last month's announcement to invest £1bn in a continuous improvement programme for the Trent engine family.
Select Tabs
These latest investment in our engine build and services capacity is further proof of our commitment to deliver both excellent products and services to our global customer base. We are ready to support our continued growth in the widebody market - delivering even greater availability, reliability, and efficiency."
- Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Our products and service packages enable our customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together; they meet the growing need for power generation across multiple industries; and enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power to protect.
- Rolls-Royce has a presence in 48 countries and customers in more than 150, comprising over 250 commercial large aero engine customers, 160 armed forces and navies and approximately 40,000 active Power Systems customers. We are committed to becoming a net zero company by 2050 and we support our customers to do the same.
- Annual underlying revenue was £15.4bn in 2023, underlying operating profit was £1.6bn and free cash flow £1.3bn.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69).
www.rolls-royce.com
Efficiency. Value. Innovation.
Our alert service delivers the latest press releases, stories and regulatory news directly to your mailbox
Can we help? Contact a member of our press team for more information
- Press release
- Civil Aerospace
- Company announcement
- Aftermarket services
- Power of Trent
- Global
- Germany
- United Kingdom
Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land.
© Rolls-Royce plc . All rights reserved.
- Home
- Innovation
- Products & Services
- About
- Contact us
- Country sites
- Sustainability
- Investors
- Media
- Careers
- Products & Services
- Civil Aerospace
- Defence
- Power Systems
- Electrical Aviation
Sign up to get the latest news
Contact us
Vulnerability Reporting
- Site map
- Use of cookies
- Cookie Settings
- Legal information
- Data privacy
- Anti-slavery statement
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 13:01:01 UTC.