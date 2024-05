Rolls-Royce: chosen to power a Japanese destroyer

Rolls-Royce has announced that it has been selected by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) to equip the Japanese Navy's ASEV destroyer with hybrid electromechanical propulsion via two MT30 turbines.



According to the British engine-maker, the MT30 offers high power density and low maintenance, enabling crew reduction.



The MT30 is already used in various naval applications worldwide, and aims to become the main engine in the Pacific over the next decade.



