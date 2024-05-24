Rolls-Royce: contract for Raynesway site expansion

Rolls-Royce today announced that Balfour Beatty, an international infrastructure group, will be its construction partner for the expansion of its Raynesway site.



The expansion follows the decision to double the size of the submarine site in Derby last year to meet growing demand from the Royal Navy, following the announcement of the 'AUKUS' deal.



Australia has committed to investing £2.4 billion over ten years in the UK's SSN-AUKUS program, contributing to Rolls-Royce's submarine infrastructure and boat design costs.



Balfour Beatty will be responsible for building the new facilities and site infrastructure.



