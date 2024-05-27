Rolls-Royce: equips LNG tug in Singapore

The world's first hybrid-powered LNG tug is commissioned in Singapore with Rolls-Royce mtu gas engines.



JMS Sunshine is the world's first hybrid-powered LNG tug with Rolls-Royce mtu gas engines. Seatrium Limited is the designer, builder and operator of the new 29-meter, 65-ton tug. Rolls-Royce has supplied two 16-cylinder 4000M55RN series mtu gas engines and the gas regulating unit (GRU) for the harbor tug.



' The mtu engines were selected because they meet the requirements of port tug operations - in terms of reliability, ease of use, engine dynamic behavior and low emissions', said Chew Xiang Yu, head of Rolls-Royce Power Systems' civil marine business in Asia.



