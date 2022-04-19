Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/14 11:35:28 am EDT
93.43 GBX   +3.78%
01:12aRolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024
RE
04/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Inflation data ease investors' fears
04/12J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024

04/19/2022 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Rolls-Royce logo is seen at the company's aerospace engineering and development site in Bristol

(Reuters) - A Rolls-Royce design for a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) will likely receive UK regulatory approval by mid-2024 and be able to produce grid power by 2029, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors, told Reuters.

The British government asked its nuclear regulator to start the approval process in March, having backed Rolls-Royce's $546 million funding round in November to develop the country's first SMR reactor.

Policymakers hope SMRs will help cut dependence on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions.

Speaking to Reuters in an interview conducted virtually, Stein said the regulatory "process has been kicked off, and will likely be complete in the middle of 2024.

"We are trying to work with the UK Government, and others to get going now placing orders, so we can get power on grid by 2029."

In the meantime, Rolls-Royce will start manufacturing parts of the design that are most unlikely to change, Stein added.

Each 470 megawatt (MW) SMR unit costs 1.8 billion pounds ($2.34 billion) and would be built on a 10-acre site, the size of around 10 football fields.

Unlike traditional reactors, SMRs are cheaper and quicker to build and can also be deployed on ships and aircraft. Their "modular" format means they can be shipped by container from the factory and installed relatively quickly on any proposed site.

($1 = 0.7676 pounds)

(Reporting by Isabel Kua and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Isabel Kua


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.59% 5868.22 Real-time Quote.-5.02%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 3.78% 93.43 Delayed Quote.-23.97%
All news about ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
01:12aRolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024
RE
04/12WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Inflation data ease investors' fears
04/12J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop
RE
04/12JPMorgan Lowers Rolls-Royce To Underweight, Cuts PT
MT
04/12ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Blackrock, Nasdaq, Rolls-Royce, Warner Bros Discove..
04/12Rolls-Royce, defensives drag down UK's blue-chip index
RE
04/12ROLLS-ROYCE : JP Morgan downgrades from Neutral to Sell
MD
04/08Rolls-Royce Power Systems Supervisory Board and CEO agree on termination of contract by..
AQ
04/08Rolls-Royce Holdings plc - Infosys and Rolls-Royce extend strategic collaboration with ..
AQ
04/08Rolls-Royce - Executive team change
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 761 M 15 316 M 15 316 M
Net income 2022 344 M 448 M 448 M
Net Debt 2022 4 718 M 6 144 M 6 144 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 818 M 10 181 M 10 181 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 44 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 93,43 GBX
Average target price 120,29 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Panos Kakoullis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Hsien Yang Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-23.97%10 181
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.16%154 640
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION31.52%127 356
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION20.70%72 745
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.98%67 663
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.21.80%49 696