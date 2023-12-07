The business unit Power Systems of Rolls-Royce has received an order from the Abel industrial laundry in Anger, southern Germany, to design and install a microgrid to provide its own power and heat supply. The existing mtu gas genset and photovoltaic system will be supplemented by an mtu EnergyPack QS battery container and the mtu EnergetIQ Plant Manager automation system at the beginning of 2024.

Rolls-Royce has received an order from the Abel industrial laundry in Anger, southern Germany, to design and install a microgrid to provide its own power and heat supply. The existing mtu gas genset and photovoltaic system will be supplemented by an mtu EnergyPack QS battery container and the mtu EnergetIQ Plant Manager automation system at the beginning of 2024. The family run company can wash up to 60 tonnes of laundry every day.

By integrating the new components into the existing energy system and intelligently controlling the entire microgrid, the efficiency, reliability, carbon footprint and costs of the laundry's energy supply will be significantly improved. With a capacity of 60 tons of laundry per day, these are significant measures in terms of efficiency and sustainability. "It is a highlight project for us to be able to supply this sustainable energy solution for this exemplary company. We are particularly pleased that our long-standing customer, the Abel laundry, trusts in our expertise and is working with us to develop its energy supply into a highly innovative system in line with its growing needs," explained Andreas Görtz, President of the Sustainable Power Solutions division at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

By integrating the battery storage system with an output of 400 kVA and a capacity of 534 kWh, it is possible to increase the utilization of the photovoltaic system and thus use more electricity from renewable energies. It also increases the efficiency of the gas generator by temporarily storing electrical energy that is not directly required. This means that the Abel laundry will be almost self-sufficient in terms of energy in the future.

The family business Abel offers its laundry service on a production area of 11,000 square meters for more than 800 customers from the hotel and catering, industry and healthcare sectors. Since 2014, the Abel laundry has been operating its energy center with an mtu combined heat and power plant, which supplies electricity and heat for the laundry with an efficiency of over 90 percent. "We protect the environment sustainably by constantly optimizing the use of resources and using energy-efficient plant and machinery. Our overriding principle is to avoid environmental pollution. The energy solutions from Rolls-Royce Power Systems fit in perfectly with our requirements and our operating concept," explained Christian Abel, Managing Director of the laundry.

mtu EnergetIQ for a wide range of applications - from data centers to microgrids

The mtu EnergetIQ Plant Manager is part of the new automation ecosystem, mtu EnergetIQ. As an intelligent controller, it optimizes the performance of distributed energy resources, such as solar, CHP and battery storage, to meet the specific needs of the application from generation to consumption. mtu EnergetIQ is used in a wide range of applications - from data centers to microgrids.

What is a microgrid?

A microgrid is a combination of two or more distributed energy sources connected by a smart controller. Microgrids can combine cogeneration plants, diesel and gas gensets, and renewable sources with batteries and other new technologies. All elements are coupled together in an intelligent energy management system that can optimize energy use technically, commercially, and ecologically. The benefits of microgrids are energy independence, reliability, efficiency and decarbonization. A microgrid is able to operate in parallel with, and supplemental to the grid supply and can also operate off-grid.