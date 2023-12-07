Rolls-Royce improves efficiency and carbon footprint of industrial laundry's energy system with mtu microgrid
- Rolls-Royce supplies almost self-sufficient energy system with mtu battery container and automation system
- Up to 60 tons of clean laundry a day with power and heat thanks to mtu energy solution
- Rolls-Royce supplies almost self-sufficient energy system with mtu battery container and automation system
- Up to 60 tons of clean laundry a day with power and heat thanks to mtu energy solution
The business unit Power Systems of Rolls-Royce has received an order from the Abel industrial laundry in Anger, southern Germany, to design and install a microgrid to provide its own power and heat supply. The existing mtu gas genset and photovoltaic system will be supplemented by an mtu EnergyPack QS battery container and the mtu EnergetIQ Plant Manager automation system at the beginning of 2024.
Select Tabs
By integrating the new components into the existing energy system and intelligently controlling the entire microgrid, the efficiency, reliability, carbon footprint and costs of the laundry's energy supply will be significantly improved. With a capacity of 60 tons of laundry per day, these are significant measures in terms of efficiency and sustainability. "It is a highlight project for us to be able to supply this sustainable energy solution for this exemplary company. We are particularly pleased that our long-standing customer, the Abel laundry, trusts in our expertise and is working with us to develop its energy supply into a highly innovative system in line with its growing needs," explained Andreas Görtz, President of the Sustainable Power Solutions division at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.
By integrating the battery storage system with an output of 400 kVA and a capacity of 534 kWh, it is possible to increase the utilization of the photovoltaic system and thus use more electricity from renewable energies. It also increases the efficiency of the gas generator by temporarily storing electrical energy that is not directly required. This means that the Abel laundry will be almost self-sufficient in terms of energy in the future.
Select Tabs
The family business Abel offers its laundry service on a production area of 11,000 square meters for more than 800 customers from the hotel and catering, industry and healthcare sectors. Since 2014, the Abel laundry has been operating its energy center with an mtu combined heat and power plant, which supplies electricity and heat for the laundry with an efficiency of over 90 percent. "We protect the environment sustainably by constantly optimizing the use of resources and using energy-efficient plant and machinery. Our overriding principle is to avoid environmental pollution. The energy solutions from Rolls-Royce Power Systems fit in perfectly with our requirements and our operating concept," explained Christian Abel, Managing Director of the laundry.
mtu EnergetIQ for a wide range of applications - from data centers to microgrids
The mtu EnergetIQ Plant Manager is part of the new automation ecosystem, mtu EnergetIQ. As an intelligent controller, it optimizes the performance of distributed energy resources, such as solar, CHP and battery storage, to meet the specific needs of the application from generation to consumption. mtu EnergetIQ is used in a wide range of applications - from data centers to microgrids.
What is a microgrid?
A microgrid is a combination of two or more distributed energy sources connected by a smart controller. Microgrids can combine cogeneration plants, diesel and gas gensets, and renewable sources with batteries and other new technologies. All elements are coupled together in an intelligent energy management system that can optimize energy use technically, commercially, and ecologically. The benefits of microgrids are energy independence, reliability, efficiency and decarbonization. A microgrid is able to operate in parallel with, and supplemental to the grid supply and can also operate off-grid.
- Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Our products and service packages enable our customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together; they meet the growing need for power generation across multiple industries; and enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens.
- Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. To meet customer demand for more sustainable solutions, we are committed to making our products compatible with net zero carbon emissions.
- Annual underlying revenue was £12.69bn in 2022 and underlying operating profit was £652m.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems is headquartered in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany and employs more than 9,500 people. The product portfolio includes mtu-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, power generation, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry as well as diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission critical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids and is intensively engaged in the development of climate-neutral solutions.
www.rolls-royce.com
Our Alert service delivers the latest press releases, stories and regulatory news directly to your mailbox.
- Our stories
- Power Systems
- mtu
- Microgrids
- Sustainable power
- Germany
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 07 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2023 10:12:20 UTC.