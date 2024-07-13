(Alliance News) - Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is in discussions over the successor of Concorde, the Telegraph reported Friday.

The London-based jet engine maker is in talks with shareholders over how to support startup Reaction Engines, an Oxfordshire-based space plane engine developer that seeks to raise cash.

According to Reaction, its hybrid jet-rocket engine could enable a new era of hypersonic flight, under which any destination in the world is at maximum a few hours away, which could make it a successor to Concorde.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2024/07/12/rolls-royce-talks-struggling-concorde-successor/

Rolls-Royce's engineering chief Simon Burr on Thursday had confirmed the talks, highlighting an interest in challenges and the need for better heat exchange technology for the future.

Rolls-Royce shares closed 0.7% lower at 450.08 pence each on Friday in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.