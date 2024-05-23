Rolls-Royce invests in SAOC aircraft project

Rolls-Royce has announced that it is part of the recapitalization program team for the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) for the US Air Force.



This so-called 'SAOC' aircraft provides senior military leaders with a highly survivable command, control and communications platform to lead US forces in the event of a national emergency.



We are proud to combine our proven expertise with the rest of the SAOC team to ensure our military leaders have a platform capable of protecting our national security when it matters most," said Adam Riddle, President of Rolls-Royce plc's Defense Division and Chairman and CEO of Rolls-Royce North America.



