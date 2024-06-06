Rolls-Royce: memorandum of understanding with Spanish ITP Aero
The MoU between Rolls-Royce Deutschland and ITP Aero will promote a German-Spanish approach, building on a long-standing relationship between the two companies that has lasted for more than a decade.
The Wingman engine is a European solution capable of meeting the development and production cost requirements for a variety of long-haul widebody models.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction