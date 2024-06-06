Rolls-Royce: memorandum of understanding with Spanish ITP Aero

June 06, 2024 at 04:38 am EDT

Rolls-Royce Deutschland announced yesterday the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITP Aero - a Spanish aerospace equipment manufacturer - to design, develop, manufacture and support a Wingman engine, a state-of-the-art solution for wide-body aircraft.



The MoU between Rolls-Royce Deutschland and ITP Aero will promote a German-Spanish approach, building on a long-standing relationship between the two companies that has lasted for more than a decade.



The Wingman engine is a European solution capable of meeting the development and production cost requirements for a variety of long-haul widebody models.



