Rolls-Royce: mobilized to equip Polish frigates

June 06, 2024 at 10:46 am EDT

Rolls-Royce has announced that mtu propulsion engines and four marine generators to power the 1st of three new Miecznik multipurpose frigates for the Polish Navy are being built at its Friedrichshafen site in Germany.



Each frigate will be equipped with four 8,200 kW main engines and four 1,650 kW generators.



The CODAD propulsion system enables flexible use of the engines, offering a range of 8,000 nautical miles (14,800 km) at a cruising speed of 12 knots.



The first ship, based on the British Arrowhead 140 concept, is under construction in Gdynia, scheduled for launch in 2026 and commissioning in 2030, with the other two ships to follow by 2031.



This order strengthens Rolls-Royce's position in the market for propulsion systems for fast ships, and supports Poland, a NATO partner.



