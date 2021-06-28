Log in
    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/28 04:56:16 am
103.61 GBX   -2.71%
ROLLS ROYCE  : 1000 Trent XWBs and Counting
PU
06/24ROLLS ROYCE  : and MAN Energy Solutions cooperate on turbochargers
PU
06/23ROLLS ROYCE  : International Women in Engineering Day 2021
PU
Rolls Royce : 1000 Trent XWBs and Counting

06/28/2021 | 09:37am BST
1000 Trent XWBs and Counting

It's reliable, it's versatile and it's the most efficient aero-engine in the world in service today, no wonder so many of our customers have chosen the winning combination of Trent XWB and Airbus A350. Entering into service more than six years ago, the Trent XWB-84 was the first of the Trent XWB variants to commence operations, powering the Airbus A350-900. Three years later, the larger Airbus A350-1000 entered service, powered by the Trent XWB-97. Combined, the Trent XWB family has accumulated more than eight million engine flying hours and powered more than 600,000 flights.

The versatility of the Airbus A350, enabled by the Trent XWB means operators are able to efficiently deploy the aircraft on short domestic routes, such as those operated by Japan Airlines, to ultra-long-range routes such as those operated by Singapore Airlines. This operational flexibility, combined with the reliability and efficiency delivered by the Trent XWB, has been especially important to operators throughout the pandemic. Mr. Keisuke Suzuki, Vice President, Corporate Strategy Department, JAL, echoed this sentiment commenting: 'Our investment in the A350 with fuel-efficient and reliable Trent XWB engines has enabled us to continue serving our domestic network through the crisis and will form the backbone for recovery when we start to operate long-haul flights too.'.

Due to the success of this engine, we are proud to say that we have now delivered 1000 of its type to airlines all around the world.

'We are excited to announce yet another milestone for our Trent XWB programme, and would like to thank everyone, including our partners and suppliers, who have been involved in the engine's success,' said Chris Cholerton, President Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace. 'Approximately 60% of the installed Trent engine deliveries to our customers in 2020 were for Trent XWBs. We know how crucial it is for our customers to rebuild and grow their networks sustainably, using new generation engines like the Trent XWB. Since the start of the pandemic, we have implemented safe working measures in our production facilities, which have allowed us to continue to deliver our world-class products on time, whilst keeping our people safe.'

And we're just getting started

The latest generation of engines produce the cleanest and quietest power, but we believe there is scope for reducing our carbon footprint even further through our services.

Our repair and maintenance technology programme enables our customers to operate even more sustainably. By creating technologies which will reduce waste, lower emissions and minimise disruption, we are laying the foundations to service the power systems of the future. With our cutting-edge repair and maintenance, each Trent XWB will go even further towards reducing the CO2 footprint associated with the lifecycle of an engine.

Disclaimer

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 08:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
