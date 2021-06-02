Rolls Royce : Fuel cells and the quest for green drive power and...

'Electric powertrains powered by batteries will only become established in niche areas of the off-highway segment - in other words in the largest of off-road vehicles - of that we're certain,' said Dr. Peter Riegger, Vice President of the Power Lab at Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

Fuel cells, on the other hand, are a much more realistic proposition - for propulsion and power generation alike. Strictly speaking, fuel cell systems are also electric drives. The only difference is that the electric motor is driven not by batteries, but by a fuel cell. Inside the fuel cell, a controlled chemical reaction takes place between hydrogen and oxygen, producing electricity that powers the electric motor. Emissions are almost non-existent - just water vapor. Only a small amount of heat is given off, which is why what happens in the fuel cell stacks is also referred to as 'cold combustion'.

'In a few years' time we'll be supplying fuel cell solutions,' says Riegger. They promise exactly what we all need for a green future: zero-carbon mobility and zero-carbon power generation. Another major advantage of fuel cells over internal combustion engines is that they are scalable and extremely versatile in applications, meaning that if more power is needed, more fuel cell modules can be added on.

This also happens in operation: To date, propulsion power - for example in ships - is produced mainly by diesel engines whose power rating has to correspond to the vessel's maximum power requirement. Fuel cells, however - especially when combined with batteries - open new possibilities, allowing the vessel to constantly adapt the amount of power being generated to match its current power requirement, saving fuel in the process. When a lot of power is required, all fuel cells are used, but when the ship is at low speeds, some fuel cells can simply be switched off.