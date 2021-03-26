Log in
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
Summary 
Summary

Rolls Royce : Russia bridles at Norway's 'far-fetched' block on sale of engine maker

03/26/2021 | 09:52am EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday that Norway had blocked the sale of a Norwegian maritime engine maker to a Russian company on a far-fetched pretext of national security, and accused Oslo of trying to curtail Moscow's commercial activities.

Norway's justice minister told parliament on Tuesday that Oslo would block Rolls-Royce from selling Bergen Engines to TMH Group on security grounds.

Russia's foreign ministry spokesman said the block was disconcerting and that the planned deal was purely commercial.

"The arguments that guided the Norwegian side ... are simply far-fetched, that is obvious," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Friday.

"The cancellation of the (TMH Group) deal is in line with Oslo's two-track approach towards our country in recent years, with a bias towards containing our country."

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 11 015 M 15 176 M 15 176 M
Net income 2020 -3 183 M -4 386 M -4 386 M
Net Debt 2020 3 801 M 5 237 M 5 237 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 861 M 12 166 M 12 208 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 51 700
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 106,58 GBX
Last Close Price 106,05 GBX
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benjamin Fidler Chief Financial Officer
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-4.67%13 691
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION5.65%120 154
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.76%96 549
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION3.71%50 972
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION20.99%50 500
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.67%39 469
