Rolls-Royce shares posted the second-strongest rise in the FTSE 100 index on Monday, buoyed by a note from Berenberg that was more positive about the British engine manufacturer in light of an expected improvement in its business.



Berenberg upgraded the stock from 'sell' to 'hold' this morning, with a target price raised to 1080 pence.



At 3:45 p.m. (London time), the stock was up 2.2%, ahead of the FTSE (up 0.5%).



In a sector study, Berenberg highlights that the group benefits from solid prospects for its fleet of engines and a significant improvement in its internal performance.



According to its calculations, Rolls-Royce is expected to experience the strongest growth in terms of deliveries (approximately +5.2% p.a.) amongst equipment manufacturers between 2031 and 2044, because deliveries of large aircraft—its main market—are expected to grow faster than those of small aircraft.



The analyst therefore expects its cash flow generation (free cash flow) to be supported by this momentum, which comes at a time when engines are generating revenue without necessarily requiring significant maintenance expenditure (until 2035).



If Rolls-Royce manages to gain market share in next-generation medium-haul aircraft engines, its fleet of engines in service could grow by up to +4.4% more per year by 2044, Berenberg adds.



However, the broker points out that its preferred stock remains MTU Aero Engines, which it believes is a better investment opportunity.