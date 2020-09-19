Rolls Royce : plans to raise about 2.5 billion pounds - FT

The aero-engine maker is planning to launch the equity raise in the first weeks of October, the report added.

A representative for Rolls-Royce declined to comment on the FT report, while GIC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The Derby-based business has been reviewing funding options for the past few months, including debt and equity, to boost its balance sheet, which has suffered a blow from travel restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rolls-Royce cut at least 9,000 jobs in May, mainly in civil aviation, due to the slump in air travel.

It also announced last month plans to sell its Spanish unit ITP Aero and other assets in a move to raise at least 2 billion pounds.

In July, the group estimated a 1 billion pound outflow in the second half after burning through 3 billion pounds in the first half.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char and Gareth Jones)