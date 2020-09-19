Log in
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
  Report
09/18 11:35:29 am
180.15 GBX   -5.13%
Rolls Royce : plans to raise about 2.5 bln stg - FT

09/19/2020 | 11:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at Rolls Royce's Trent Engine displayed at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is looking to raise around 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) from investors and is in talks with sovereign wealth funds, including Singapore's GIC, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/6f53a18d-acd8-4a71-8902-60b1bb5f9c09 on Saturday.

The British aero-engine group is planning to launch the equity raise in the first weeks of October, the report said.

Rolls-Royce and GIC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

($1 = 0.7744 pounds) (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)

Financials
Sales 2020 10 927 M 14 111 M 14 111 M
Net income 2020 -1 771 M -2 288 M -2 288 M
Net Debt 2020 5 337 M 6 892 M 6 892 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 456 M 4 478 M 4 463 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 51 700
Free-Float 99,4%
