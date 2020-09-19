Rolls Royce : plans to raise about 2.5 bln stg - FT

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is
looking to raise around 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) from
investors and is in talks with sovereign wealth funds, including
Singapore's GIC, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/6f53a18d-acd8-4a71-8902-60b1bb5f9c09
on Saturday.
The British aero-engine group is planning to launch the
equity raise in the first weeks of October, the report said.
Rolls-Royce and GIC did not immediately respond to Reuters
requests for comment.
($1 = 0.7744 pounds)
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin
Char)