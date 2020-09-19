Log in
Rolls Royce : plans to raise up to 2.5 billion stg as COVID-19 bites

09/19/2020 | 05:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man looks at Rolls Royce's Trent Engine displayed at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore

Britain's Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc said on Saturday it was looking to raise up to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet.

The aero-engine maker said it was considering a variety of options, including a rights issue. Debt and equity issuances are other options being considered, it added.

"We continue to review all funding options to enhance balance sheet resilience and strength," its statement said .

A Financial Times report said the company was in talks with sovereign wealth funds, including Singapore's GIC, as part of its efforts to raise funds.

An equity raise will be launched in the first weeks of October, the report added.

GIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Rolls-Royce declined to comment beyond its statement.

The Derby-based company has been reviewing funding options for the past few months, after suffering a blow from travel restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It reduced at least 9,000 jobs in May, mainly in civil aviation, due to the slump in air travel and revealed its plans to sell Spanish unit ITP Aero and other assets, last month.

In July, the group said it expected a 1-billion-pound outflow in the second half of the year after burning through 3 billion pounds in the first half.

($1 = 0.7744 pounds)

By Maria Ponnezhath

Financials
Sales 2020 10 927 M 14 113 M 14 113 M
Net income 2020 -1 771 M -2 288 M -2 288 M
Net Debt 2020 5 337 M 6 893 M 6 893 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 456 M 4 478 M 4 464 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 51 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 297,16 GBX
Last Close Price 180,15 GBX
Spread / Highest target 213%
Spread / Average Target 65,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Warren Arthur East Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Edward Lamert Davis Chairman
Stephen Wayne Daintith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Stein Chief Technology Officer
Lewis William Killcross Booth Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC-73.63%4 478
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.48%110 458
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-29.41%94 047
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-0.72%56 933
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-18.92%40 934
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.40%40 042
