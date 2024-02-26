ROLLS-ROYCE : price target raised by Oddo BHF
"The milestone reached in 2023 and the favorable momentum of EFH largely lend credibility to the high range of medium-term targets and a rapid return to investment grade. Despite the price appreciation, the valuation is still largely attractive", it judges.
The research firm notes that the share is trading on an adjusted FCF yield 2025 of 8.7%, almost twice that of Safran, and a PE 2025 of 17.1 times, reflecting a discount of around 26% to Safran and broadly in line with MTU.
