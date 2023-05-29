Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RR.   GB00B63H8491

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC

(RR.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-05-26 am EDT
149.05 GBX   +0.17%
11:19aRolls-Royce says it continues to assist Indian authorities in probe into company
RE
11:19aRolls-royce says it is now "a fundamentally different business,"…
RE
11:18aRolls-royce: allegations being investigated by india's cbi were…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rolls-Royce says it continues to assist Indian authorities in probe into company

05/29/2023 | 11:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce said on Monday that it was continuing to assist Indian authorities in their investigation against the engine maker, adding that the allegations being probed were disclosed back in 2017 when it paid a fine to UK authorities.

A document showed earlier on Monday that India had filed a graft case against Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems for "criminal conspiracy" in the procurement and licensed manufacturing of 123 Hawk 115 advanced jet trainers.

"Rolls-Royce today is a fundamentally different business. We will not tolerate business misconduct of any sort and are committed to maintaining high ethical standards," a spokesperson for the blue-chip company told Reuters via email. (Reporting by Muvija M and Sinchita Mitra; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 0.32% 950.4 Delayed Quote.11.03%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 0.17% 149.05 Delayed Quote.59.92%
TOPIX INDEX 0.69% 2160.65 Delayed Quote.13.43%
All news about ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
11:19aRolls-Royce says it continues to assist Indian authorities in probe into company
RE
11:19aRolls-royce says it is now "a fundamentally different business,"…
RE
11:18aRolls-royce: allegations being investigated by india's cbi were…
RE
11:18aRolls-royce on india filing a graft case against co..
RE
05:06aIndia's investigation agency files graft case against BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce -documen..
RE
05:02aIndia files graft case against BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce
RE
04:52aIndia's investigation agency files graft case against BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce -documen..
RE
05/28Rolls-Royce Refutes Report of 3,000 Layoffs
MT
05/27Rolls Royce says no decisions yet about workforce change after report of cuts
RE
05/27Rolls Royce says no decisions yet about workforce change, newspaper says cuts coming
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 13 897 M 17 130 M 17 130 M
Net income 2023 373 M 459 M 459 M
Net Debt 2023 2 606 M 3 212 M 3 212 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,6x
Yield 2023 0,11%
Capitalization 12 455 M 15 353 M 15 353 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 41 800
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 149,05 GBX
Average target price 154,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tufan Erginbilgic Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chris Cholerton President
Panos Kakoullis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anita Margaret Frew Chairman
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology & Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC59.92%15 353
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-7.59%135 983
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.82%113 571
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-19.66%66 563
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-17.27%56 207
BAE SYSTEMS PLC11.03%35 618
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer