Rolls-Royce says it continues to assist Indian authorities in probe into company

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce said on
Monday that it was continuing to assist Indian authorities in
their investigation against the engine maker, adding that the
allegations being probed were disclosed back in 2017 when it
paid a fine to UK authorities.
A document showed earlier on Monday that India had filed a
graft case against Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems for
"criminal conspiracy" in the procurement and licensed
manufacturing of 123 Hawk 115 advanced jet trainers.
"Rolls-Royce today is a fundamentally different business. We
will not tolerate business misconduct of any sort and are
committed to maintaining high ethical standards," a spokesperson
for the blue-chip company told Reuters via email.
(Reporting by Muvija M and Sinchita Mitra; Editing by Susan
Fenton)