Rolls Royce says no decisions yet about workforce change after report of cuts

May 27 (Reuters) - British engine maker Rolls-Royce
has made no decisions regarding changes to its workforce,
a company spokesperson said on Saturday, after a Sunday Times
report said the company was expected to cut about 3,000
non-manufacturing staff.
The Sunday Times report added that chief executive Tufan
Erginbilgic has hired consultants led by McKinsey to advise on
streamlining the company.
The report also said part of the programme would involve
merging non-manufacturing departments in each of Rolls’s civil
aerospace, defence and power systems divisions.
"We have made no decisions whatsoever on any potential
impact on employees and any suggestion otherwise is pure
speculation,” a spokesperson told Reuters in an email.
Tufan Erginbilgic, who took over as Rolls-Royce chief
executive in January, has said Rolls-Royce, which provides
engines for Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 planes, is a "burning
platform" which needs to improve its cash generation, cut debt
and invest for the future.
A strategic review of the company was launched by
Erginbilgic and is due to report in the second half of 2023.
(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio and Daniel Wallis)