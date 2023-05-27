Rolls Royce says no decisions yet about workforce change after report of cuts

May 27 (Reuters) - British engine maker Rolls-Royce has made no decisions regarding changes to its workforce, a company spokesperson said on Saturday, after a Sunday Times report said the company was expected to cut about 3,000 non-manufacturing staff.

The Sunday Times report added that chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic has hired consultants led by McKinsey to advise on streamlining the company.

The report also said part of the programme would involve merging non-manufacturing departments in each of Rolls’s civil aerospace, defence and power systems divisions.

"We have made no decisions whatsoever on any potential impact on employees and any suggestion otherwise is pure speculation,” a spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

Tufan Erginbilgic, who took over as Rolls-Royce chief executive in January, has said Rolls-Royce, which provides engines for Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 planes, is a "burning platform" which needs to improve its cash generation, cut debt and invest for the future.

A strategic review of the company was launched by Erginbilgic and is due to report in the second half of 2023.

