Both Rolls-Royce and its partner easyJet are committed to being at the forefront of the development of hydrogen combustion engine technology capable of powering a range of aircraft, including those in the narrowbody market segment, from the mid-2030s onwards.

The latest set of tests, to prove aerospace cryogenic liquid hydrogen pump systems, have begun at Rolls-Royce's facility at Solihull, UK.

These will address a key engineering challenge of taking low-pressure liquid hydrogen, chilled below -250°C, and pressurising it so that it can then be pumped into an engine to be combusted.

Rolls-Royce has identified three technology challenges in the journey to enabling hydrogen for use in aviation: fuel combustion, fuel delivery and fuel systems integration with an engine. All elements must be confirmed to operate safely.

In September, Rolls-Royce set a world first when tests on a full annular combustor of a Pearl 700 engine at DLR in Cologne running on 100% hydrogen proved the fuel can be combusted at conditions that represent maximum take-off thrust.

The Solihull tests now mark the start of understanding the fuel delivery element. Initial tests have focused on chilling the pump and understanding its behaviour at cryogenic conditions. Further testing will resume early next year.