Rolls-Royce has announced that it has successfully tested the first high-speed marine engine running exclusively on methanol in Friedrichshafen, marking a major step forward in the development of more sustainable propulsion solutions. Carried out as part of the meOHmare research project with Woodward L'Orange and WTZ Roßlau, this development aims to create a CO2-neutral engine by the end of 2025.



Rolls-Royce Power Systems CEO Dr. Jörg Stratmann emphasizes that "this engine is a true world first" and is part of the group's decarbonization strategy. Engineers have completely redesigned the combustion, supercharging, and engine control systems to adapt to methanol, a clean and safe fuel derived from renewable energy sources.



Rolls-Royce is also working on a methanol/diesel dual-fuel version, which is considered a transitional solution before green methanol becomes widely available in maritime transport.