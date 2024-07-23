Rolls-Royce: support for nuclear power in space

Rolls-Royce has secured funding from the UK Space Agency's National Space Innovation Program (NSIP), further supporting the development of its space nuclear power technology.



The new £4.8 million NSIP Major Projects grant will help to significantly advance the development and demonstration of key space nuclear microreactor technologies.



Rolls-Royce's National Space Innovation Program will have a total cost of £9.1 million and aims to advance the overall level of technology readiness of the microreactor.



Over the next 18 months, working with academic partners at Oxford University and Bangor University, the project will develop the overall system design, underlying capabilities and key technologies.



The program will help unlock UK participation in the developing space nuclear power markets. A first flight demonstration is planned by the end of the decade.



