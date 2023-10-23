Rolls-Royce supports mission critical data center power in Japan with mtu emergency gensets
- New data center in operation near Osaka since early 2023
- 31 mtu emergency power generators secure power supply
- mtu EnergetIQ system monitors and optimizes the emergency power systems
Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) is supplying a total of 31 mtu emergency gensets and a complete mtu EnergetIQ control system for the latest data center of a leading global provider of hyperscale data center solutions. The hyperscale data center, located near Osaka, is one of the largest data centres in Japan, with a designed capacity of 45.9MW. Designed specifically with the scalable capacity requirements of hyperscale and enterprise customers in mind, it gives users the flexibility to grow over the long term. According to Mordor Intelligence, Japan is one of the fastest growing digital content delivery markets in all of Asia, driven by the increasing use of mobile devices and the adoption of cloud technologies.
Rolls-Royce Solutions Japan has already installed and commissioned eight of the 31 container gensets, which are based on 20-cylinder mtu Series 4000 engines. The remaining emergency generators will be added gradually as the data center's capacity increases. The mtu containers compactly contain the diesel engine with generator, a switchgear - including the mtu EnergetIQ control and monitoring system - and all the necessary connections and supply systems and are installed outside of the building.
The fully redundant mtu EnergetIQ Manager used in Osaka monitors both the incoming grid connections and the status of all generators within the plant. It starts the emergency diesel generators in the event of a grid failure, regulates the supply of electricity to the consumers and ensures that the load is transferred back to the grid and the generators are stopped when the grid is stable again.
The mtu EnergetIQ Manager is part of the new mtu automation ecosystem mtu EnergetIQ. It can control groups of power generation and storage facilities, as well as power distribution from generation to consumer. mtu EnergetIQ is used in a wide range of applications - from data centers to entire microgrids.
Rolls-Royce is one of the three leading suppliers of emergency power systems for data centers worldwide and has supplied a total capacity of approximately 5 GWe of emergency generators to the global data center market. As the demand for data continues to rise, so does the need for data centers and mission critical backup power, which is provided by highly efficient and reliable diesel power systems.
- Rolls-Royce develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for safety-critical applications in the air, at sea and on land. Our products and service packages enable our customers to connect people, societies, cultures and economies together; they meet the growing need for power generation across multiple industries; and enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens.
- Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers. To meet customer demand for more sustainable solutions, we are committed to making our products compatible with net zero carbon emissions.
- Annual underlying revenue was £12.69bn in 2022 and underlying operating profit was £652m.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69)
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems is headquartered in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany and employs more than 9,500 people. The product portfolio includes mtu-brand high-speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, power generation, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry as well as diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission critical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids and is intensively engaged in the development of climate-neutral solutions
