The fully redundant mtu EnergetIQ Manager used in Osaka monitors both the incoming grid connections and the status of all generators within the plant. It starts the emergency diesel generators in the event of a grid failure, regulates the supply of electricity to the consumers and ensures that the load is transferred back to the grid and the generators are stopped when the grid is stable again.

The mtu EnergetIQ Manager is part of the new mtu automation ecosystem mtu EnergetIQ. It can control groups of power generation and storage facilities, as well as power distribution from generation to consumer. mtu EnergetIQ is used in a wide range of applications - from data centers to entire microgrids.