Rolls-Royce to deliver 2 x 1500 kW mtu to Colorado Springs

Rolls-Royce has received an order from distributor Smith Power Products to supply two 1500 kW mtu Kinetic PowerPacks (KPPs) to NOVVA Data Centers, to be used as backup power for the Colorado Springs data center expansion.



These battery-free systems, which can run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) or renewable diesel, fit in with NOVVA's sustainable vision.



The KPPs, built in Liège, Belgium, and commissioned at the end of 2024, offer immediate response thanks to the flywheel's kinetic energy before the diesel engine takes over.



